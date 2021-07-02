Bill Withers va néixer el 4 de juliol de 1938 i va morir el 3 d’abril de 2020, als 81 anys. El músic i cantautor, guanyador de tres premis Grammy, va dedicar-se a la seva carrera musical durant les dècades dels setanta i vuitanta del segle passat i va ser autor de cançons d’èxit, com Ain’t No Sunshine, Just the Two of Us, o aquesta Lean on Me, amb què el recordem.
Sometimes in our lives
We all have pain
We all have sorrow
But if we are wise
We know that there’s always tomorrow
Lean on me
When you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend
I’ll help you carry on
For it won’t be long
Till I’m gonna need somebody to lean on
Please swallow your pride
If I have things you need to borrow
For no one can fill
Those of your needs that you won’t let show
Saying you just call on me brother when you need a hand
We all need somebody to lean on
I just might have a problem that you’ll understand
We all need somebody to lean on
Lean on me
When you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend
I’ll help you carry on
For it won’t be long
Till I’m gonna need somebody to lean on
Saying you just call on me brother
When you need a hand
We all need somebody to lean on
I just might have a problem that you’ll understand
We all need somebody to lean on
If there is a load you have to bear
That you can’t carry
I’m right up the road
I’ll share your load
If you just call me
Saying call me
If you need a friend
(Call me)
Call me (call me)
If you need a friend
(Call me)
If you ever need a friend
(Call me)
Call me
(Call me) Call me
(Call me) Call me
(Call me) Call me
John Legend, Stevie Wonder i Bill Withers canten plegats Lean on Me a la cerimònia en què Withers va ser inclòs al Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: