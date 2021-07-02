Bill Withers va néixer el 4 de juliol de 1938 i va morir el 3 d’abril de 2020, als 81 anys. El músic i cantautor, guanyador de tres premis Grammy, va dedicar-se a la seva carrera musical durant les dècades dels setanta i vuitanta del segle passat i va ser autor de cançons d’èxit, com Ain’t No Sunshine, Just the Two of Us, o aquesta Lean on Me, amb què el recordem.

Sometimes in our lives

We all have pain

We all have sorrow

But if we are wise

We know that there’s always tomorrow

Lean on me

When you’re not strong

And I’ll be your friend

I’ll help you carry on

For it won’t be long

Till I’m gonna need somebody to lean on

Please swallow your pride

If I have things you need to borrow

For no one can fill

Those of your needs that you won’t let show

Saying you just call on me brother when you need a hand

We all need somebody to lean on

I just might have a problem that you’ll understand

We all need somebody to lean on

Lean on me

When you’re not strong

And I’ll be your friend

I’ll help you carry on

For it won’t be long

Till I’m gonna need somebody to lean on

Saying you just call on me brother

When you need a hand

We all need somebody to lean on

I just might have a problem that you’ll understand

We all need somebody to lean on

If there is a load you have to bear

That you can’t carry

I’m right up the road

I’ll share your load

If you just call me

Saying call me

If you need a friend

(Call me)

Call me (call me)

If you need a friend

(Call me)

If you ever need a friend

(Call me)

Call me

(Call me) Call me

(Call me) Call me

(Call me) Call me





John Legend, Stevie Wonder i Bill Withers canten plegats Lean on Me a la cerimònia en què Withers va ser inclòs al Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: