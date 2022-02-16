Abel Tesfaye, conegut artísticament com The Weeknd, va néixer a Toronto, al Canadà, el 16 de febrer de 1990. Amb Blinding Lights, segon senzill del seu quart disc d’estudi, publicat el 2020, va aconseguir mantenir-se durant 52 setmanes (un any sencer) entre les 10 primeres cançons de la llista d’èxits Billboard. A més, al desembre de 2020, va publicar-ne una nova versió on cantava amb Rosalía.

I been tryna call

I been on my own for long enough

Maybe you can show me how to love, maybe

I’m going through withdrawals

You don’t even have to do too much

You can turn me on with just a touch, baby

I look around and Sin City’s cold and empty (oh)

No one’s around to judge me (oh)

I can’t see clearly when you’re gone

I said, ooh, I’m blinded by the lights

No, I can’t sleep until I feel your touch

I said, ooh, I’m drowning in the night

Oh, when I’m like this, you’re the one I trust

Hey, hey, hey

I’m running out of time

‘Cause I can see the sun light up the sky

So I hit the road in overdrive, baby

Oh, the city’s cold and empty (oh)

No one’s around to judge me (oh)

I can’t see clearly when you’re gone

I said, ooh, I’m blinded by the lights

No, I can’t sleep until I feel your touch

I said, ooh, I’m drowning in the night

Oh, when I’m like this, you’re the one I trust

I’m just walking by to let you know (by to let you know)

I can never say it on the phone (say it on the phone)

Will never let you go this time (ooh)

I said, ooh, I’m blinded by the lights

No, I can’t sleep until I feel your touch

Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey

I said, ooh, I’m blinded by the lights

No, I can’t sleep until I feel your touch

