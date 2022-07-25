La pel·lícula Blue Velvet, de David Lynch (Missoula, 20 de gener del 1946), va arribar als cinemes el 1986 protagonizada per Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern, Hope Lange i Dean Stockwell. N’escoltem la cançó de Bobby Vinton que titula el film, i un dels altres temes que hi sonen, In Dreams, de Roy Orbison.
She wore blue velvet
Bluer than velvet was the night
Softer than satin was the light
From the stars
She wore blue velvet
Bluer than velvet were her eyes
Warmer than May her tender sighs
Love was ours
Ours a love I held tightly
Feeling the rapture grow
Like a flame burning brightly
But when she left, gone was the glow of
Blue velvet
But in my heart there’ll always be
Precious and warm, a memory
Through the years
And I still can see blue velvet
Through my tears
She wore blue velvet
But in my heart there’ll always be
Precious and warm, a memory
Through the years
And I still can see blue velvet
Through my tears (Blue velvet)
A candy-colored clown they call the sandman
Tiptoes to my room every night
And just to sprinkle stardust and to whisper
Go to sleep, everything is all right
I close my eyes, then I drift away
Into the magic night, I softly say
A silent prayer like dreamers do
Then I fall asleep to dream
My dreams of you
In dreams I walk with you
In dreams I talk to you
In dreams you’re mine all of the time
We’re together in dreams
In dreams
But just before the dawn
I awake and find you gone
I can’t help it, I can’t help it, if I cry
I remember that you said goodbye
It’s too bad that all these things
Can only happen in my dreams
Only in dreams
In beautiful dreams