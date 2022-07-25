La pel·lícula Blue Velvet, de David Lynch (Missoula, 20 de gener del 1946), va arribar als cinemes el 1986 protagonizada per Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern, Hope Lange i Dean Stockwell. N’escoltem la cançó de Bobby Vinton que titula el film, i un dels altres temes que hi sonen, In Dreams, de Roy Orbison.



She wore blue velvet

Bluer than velvet was the night

Softer than satin was the light

From the stars



She wore blue velvet

Bluer than velvet were her eyes

Warmer than May her tender sighs

Love was ours



Ours a love I held tightly

Feeling the rapture grow

Like a flame burning brightly

But when she left, gone was the glow of



Blue velvet

But in my heart there’ll always be

Precious and warm, a memory

Through the years

And I still can see blue velvet

Through my tears



She wore blue velvet

But in my heart there’ll always be

Precious and warm, a memory

Through the years

And I still can see blue velvet

Through my tears (Blue velvet)





A candy-colored clown they call the sandman

Tiptoes to my room every night

And just to sprinkle stardust and to whisper

Go to sleep, everything is all right



I close my eyes, then I drift away

Into the magic night, I softly say

A silent prayer like dreamers do

Then I fall asleep to dream

My dreams of you



In dreams I walk with you

In dreams I talk to you

In dreams you’re mine all of the time

We’re together in dreams

In dreams



But just before the dawn

I awake and find you gone

I can’t help it, I can’t help it, if I cry

I remember that you said goodbye



It’s too bad that all these things

Can only happen in my dreams

Only in dreams

In beautiful dreams



