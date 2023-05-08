Escoltem “Flowers” cantada per Milyes Cyrus en anglès i per Mishima en català.





We were good, we were gold

Kinda dream that can’t be sold

We were right ‘til we weren’t

Built a home and watched it burn

Mm, I didn’t wanna leave you

I didn’t wanna lie

Started to cry, but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby

Paint my nails cherry red

Match the roses that you left

No remorse, no regret

I forgive every word you said

Ooh, I didn’t want to leave you, baby

I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry, but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours, yeah

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing, yeah

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby

Can love me better

Oh, I

I didn’t want to leave you

I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry, but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers (oh)

Write my name in the sand (mm)

Talk to myself for hours (yeah)

Say things you don’t understand (never will)

I can take myself dancing, yeah

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby (oh)

Can love me better

I can love me better (than you can), baby

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby

Can love me better

I

Érem bons, tan resplendents

com el somni de dos nens,

estàvem bé fins que ja no tant

vam fer una llar però allò va anar cremant.



No volia deixar-te, no et volia mentir,

ja em posava a plorar quan vaig recordar



que sé com es compra una rosa,

em sé dedicar una cançó,

puc parlar sol durant hores

de coses que no controles.



No et necessito per sortir a ballar

ja m’agafo jo de la mà,

jo em sé estimar molt més

que no tu.



Em poso perfum que feia servir

per sentir l’olor que vas deixar,

no tinc rancor, cap penediment,

et perdono tot el que em vas dir.



No volia deixar-te, no et volia mentir,

ja em posava a plorar quan vaig recordar



que sé com es compra una rosa,

em sé dedicar una cançó,

puc parlar sol durant hores

de coses que no controles.



No et necessito per sortir a ballar

ja m’agafo jo de la mà,

jo em sé estimar molt més

que no tu.



No volia deixar-te, no et volia mentir,

ja em posava a plorar quan vaig recordar



que sé com es compra una rosa,

em sé dedicar una cançó,

puc parlar sol durant hores

de coses que no controles.



No et necessito per sortir a ballar

ja m’agafo jo de la mà,

jo em sé estimar molt més

que no tu.



