Girls Just Wanna Have Fun



I come home in the morning light

My mother says when you gonna live your life right

Oh, mother dear we’re not the fortunate ones

And girls, they wanna have fun

Oh, girls just want to have fun



The phone rings in the middle of the night

My father yells what you gonna do with your life

Oh, daddy dear you know you’re still number one

But girls they wanna have fun

Oh, girls just want to have



That’s all they really want

Some fun

When the working day is done

Oh, girls, they wanna have fun

Oh, girls just wantna have fun (girls and boys wanna have fun, girls wanna have)



Some boys take a beautiful girl

And hide her away from the rest of the world

I want to be the one to walk in the sun

Oh, girls, they wanna have fun

Oh, girls just wanna have



That’s all they really want

Some fun

When the working day is done

Oh, girls, they wanna have fun

Oh, girls just want to have fun (girls and boys wanna have fun, girls wanna have)

They just wanna, they just wanna

They just wanna, they just wanna, oh girl

Girls they wanna have fun

They just wanna, they just wanna

They just wanna, they just wanna, girls

They just wanna, they just wanna, oh girls

Girls just want to have fun



When the working

When the working day is done

Oh when the working day is done oh girl

Girls, they wanna have fun



They just wanna, they just wanna

They just wanna, they just wanna, oh girls

Girls just want to have fun



When the working

When the working day is done

Oh when the working day is done oh girl

Girls, they wanna have fun



Foto: Facebook Cyndi Lauper