Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

I come home in the morning light
My mother says when you gonna live your life right
Oh, mother dear we’re not the fortunate ones
And girls, they wanna have fun
Oh, girls just want to have fun
The phone rings in the middle of the night
My father yells what you gonna do with your life
Oh, daddy dear you know you’re still number one
But girls they wanna have fun
Oh, girls just want to have
That’s all they really want
Some fun
When the working day is done
Oh, girls, they wanna have fun
Oh, girls just wantna have fun (girls and boys wanna have fun, girls wanna have)
Some boys take a beautiful girl
And hide her away from the rest of the world
I want to be the one to walk in the sun
Oh, girls, they wanna have fun
Oh, girls just wanna have
That’s all they really want
Some fun
When the working day is done
Oh, girls, they wanna have fun
Oh, girls just want to have fun (girls and boys wanna have fun, girls wanna have)
They just wanna, they just wanna
They just wanna, they just wanna, oh girl
Girls they wanna have fun
They just wanna, they just wanna
They just wanna, they just wanna, girls
They just wanna, they just wanna, oh girls
Girls just want to have fun
When the working
When the working day is done
Oh when the working day is done oh girl
Girls, they wanna have fun
They just wanna, they just wanna
They just wanna, they just wanna, oh girls
Girls just want to have fun
When the working
When the working day is done
Oh when the working day is done oh girl
Girls, they wanna have fun
