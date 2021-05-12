Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head va ser composta per Burt Bacharach, amb lletra de Hal David, per a la banda sonora de Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (Dos homes i un destí), pel·lícula estrenata el 1969, dirigida per George Roy Hill i protagonitzada per una de les parelles d’actors més conegudes de Hollywood, Paul Newman i Robert Redford. La cançó, que va assolir una gran popularitat, va ser interpretada per B. J. Thomas.
Raindrops are falling on my head
And just like the guy whose feet are too big for his bed
Nothing seems to fit
Those raindrops are falling on my head, they keep falling
So I just did me some talking to the sun
And I said I didn’t like the way he got things done
Sleeping on the job
Those raindrops are falling on my head, they keep falling
But there’s one thing I know
The blues they send to meet me
Won’t defeat me, it won’t be long
Till happiness steps up to greet me
Raindrops keep falling on my head
But that doesn’t mean my eyes will soon be turning red
Crying’s not for me
‘Cause I’m never gonna stop the rain by complaining
Because I’m free
Nothing’s worrying me
It won’t be long till happiness steps up to greet me
Raindrops keep falling on my head
But that doesn’t mean my eyes will soon be turning red
Crying’s not for me
‘Cause I’m never gonna stop the rain by complaining
Because I’m free
Nothing’s worrying me
Foto: Paul Newman i Robert Redford en una imatge de la pel·lícula