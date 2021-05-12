Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head va ser composta per Burt Bacharach, amb lletra de Hal David, per a la banda sonora de Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (Dos homes i un destí), pel·lícula estrenata el 1969, dirigida per George Roy Hill i protagonitzada per una de les parelles d’actors més conegudes de Hollywood, Paul Newman i Robert Redford. La cançó, que va assolir una gran popularitat, va ser interpretada per B. J. Thomas.







Raindrops are falling on my head

And just like the guy whose feet are too big for his bed

Nothing seems to fit

Those raindrops are falling on my head, they keep falling



So I just did me some talking to the sun

And I said I didn’t like the way he got things done

Sleeping on the job

Those raindrops are falling on my head, they keep falling



But there’s one thing I know

The blues they send to meet me

Won’t defeat me, it won’t be long

Till happiness steps up to greet me



Raindrops keep falling on my head

But that doesn’t mean my eyes will soon be turning red

Crying’s not for me

‘Cause I’m never gonna stop the rain by complaining

Because I’m free

Nothing’s worrying me



It won’t be long till happiness steps up to greet me



Raindrops keep falling on my head

But that doesn’t mean my eyes will soon be turning red

Crying’s not for me

‘Cause I’m never gonna stop the rain by complaining

Because I’m free

Nothing’s worrying me

