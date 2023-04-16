El cantant Neil Diamond el gener del 2018, als 76 anys, va anunciar que es retirava dels escenaris perquè li havien diagnosticat Parkinson, i li costava molt tocar la guitarra i estar gaire estona de peu. Cinc anys després, als 81 anys, ha reaparegut a Broadway, enmig d’un musical que han fet inspirat en ell, per cantar el seu famós “Sweet Caroline”, la cançó dedicada a la seva dona.







Where it began, I can’t begin to knowing

But then I know it’s growing strong

Was in the spring

And spring became the summer

Who’d have believed you’d come along



Hands, touching hands

Reaching out, touching me, touching you



Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

I’ve been inclined

To believe they never would

But now I



Look at the night and it don’t seem so lonely

We filled it up with only two

And when I hurt

Hurting runs off my shoulders

How can I hurt when holding you



One, touching one

Reaching out, touching me, touching you



Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

I’ve been inclined

To believe they never would

Oh no, no



Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

Sweet Caroline

I believe they never could

Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good



