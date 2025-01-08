El «My way» d'Elvis Presley

La cançó Comme d'habitude va ser escrita per Claude François i Jacques Revaux el 1967. Paul Anka en va fer l'adaptació anglesa, que va dur per títol My Way. Us l'oferim cantada per Elvis Presley i per Frank Sinatra.

And I'll see it clear,

I'll state my case, of which I'm certain.

I've lived a life that's full.

I've traveled each and every highway,

And more, much more than this,

I did it my way.

Regrets, I've had a few,

But then again, too few to mention.

I did what I had to do

And saw it through without exemption.

I planned each charted course,

Each careful step along the byway,

Just played, much more than this,

I did it my way.

I've loved, I've laughed and cried.

I've had my fill; my share of losing.

And now, as tears subside,

I find it all so amusing.

To think I did all that;

And may I say, not in a shy way,

"Oh no, oh no not me,

I did it my way".

Oh, there were times,

I'm sure you knew

When I bit off

much more than I could chew.

Through it all, when there was doubt,

I ate it up and spit it out.

I faced it all, that's why I have no fears...

And did it my way.

To think I did all that

And may I say not in a sly way,

Oh, no not me

I did it my way.

Where is the drummer?



For what is a woman,

What has she got?

If not herself,

Then she has naught.

To say the things he truly feels,

And not the words of one who kneels.

My record shows I took the blows

And did it my way!

Where is my drummer?

What happened to him?

I did in my way.