«Something» per Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley va néixer el 8 de gener del 1935 a Mississipi i va morir el 16 d'agost del 1977 a Tennesse. El rei del rock va versionar cançons com el Something, de George Harrisson.

Something in the way she moves

Attracts me like no other lover

Something in the way she woos me

I don't want to leave her now

You know I believe and how

Somewhere in her smile she knows

That I don't need no other lover

Something in her style that shows me

I don't want to leave her now

You know I believe and how



You're asking me will my love grow

I don't know, I don't know

You stick around and it may show

I don't know, I don't know



Something in the way she knows

And all I have to do is think of her

Something in the things she shows me

I don't want to leave her now

You know I believe and how