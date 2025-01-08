«Something» per Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley va néixer el 8 de gener del 1935 a Mississipi i va morir el 16 d'agost del 1977 a Tennesse. El rei del rock va versionar cançons com el Something, de George Harrisson.
Something in the way she moves
Attracts me like no other lover
Something in the way she woos me
I don't want to leave her now
You know I believe and how
Somewhere in her smile she knows
That I don't need no other lover
Something in her style that shows me
I don't want to leave her now
You know I believe and how
You're asking me will my love grow
I don't know, I don't know
You stick around and it may show
I don't know, I don't know
Something in the way she knows
And all I have to do is think of her
Something in the things she shows me
I don't want to leave her now
You know I believe and how