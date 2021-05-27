El músic i poeta Gil Scott-Heron va néixer a Chicago l’1 d’abril de 1949 i va morir a Nova York el 27 de maig de 2011. Se’l coneix principalment com a autor i intèrpret de spoken word (paraula parlada) i poesia jazz, amb arrels en el blues i el soul, i per la seva influència en el rap. Scott-Heron és conegut pel poema-cançó The Revolution Will Not Be Televised, però també per The Bottle, que va publicar el 1974, una cançó sobre l’abús de l’alcohol i les seves conseqüències personals i socials.

Oh, uno, dos, uno, dos, tres, cuatro

You see that black boy over there, running scared

His old man in a bottle

And he done quit his 9 to 5, he drink full-time

And now he’s living in a bottle

You see that black boy over there, running scared

His old man got a problem and it’s a bad one

Now he ain’t done pawned off damn near everything

His old woman’s wedding ring For a bottle

And don’t you think it’s a crime

When time after time after time, people in a bottle

There’s people living in the bottle

Listen to me

You see that sister sure was fine

Before she started drinking wine from the bottle

She told me her old man committed a crime

He’s doing time

Now she’s hanging in the bottle.

I’ve seen her out there on the avenue all by herself

Sure need help from the bottle

I’ve seen a preacher man tried to help her out

She cussed him out and hit him in the head with a bottle

They turned to me, they asked me:

“Gil, now don’t you think it’s a crime

Knowing time after time after time people in the bottle?”

There’s people sure enough in the bottle

Give another good example

You see that gent in a wrinkled suit,

Now he done damn near blown his cool to the bottle

He was a Doctor helping young girls along

If they wasn’t too far gone to have problems

But the defenders of the dollar eagle said:

“What you’re doing, man, ain’t legal”

Now he’s in the bottle

And now we watch him every day

He’s trying to chase the pigeons away from the bottle

He turned to me and said:

“Hey now, ah, don’t you think it’s a crime

The way time after time, friends of mine, in the bottle?”

There’s people sure enough in the bottle

Come on, give me the lick one time, stick

If you ever come looking for me

You know where I’m bound to be: in the bottle

Turn around, look around on any corner

If you see some brother looking like a goner

It’s gonna be me

Sing the song:

Na na na na na na na na na na

Na na na na na na na na na na

Na na na, Na na na…

A dollar-nine or a bottle of wine

A dollar-nine get a bottle of wine

A dollar-nine get a bottle of wine

A dollar-nine get a bottle of wine

The bottle, all that I’m concerned about is a bottle

It can turn me inside-out for a bottle

Said-a all I want, said-a all I want, said-a

All I want, said-a all I want-a

Since I’m living on the bottom of a bottle

Sure enough, sure enough, sure enough

Sure enough, sure enough, sure enough

Sure enough, sure enough, sure enough

Yeah, right here



