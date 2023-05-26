La cançó We Are the World va ser gravada el 1985 per lluitar contra la fam d’Àfrica. Escrita per Michael Jackson i Lionel Richie, i produïda per Quincy Jones i Michael Omartian, les vendes van superar els 20 milions de còpies.



Els solistes que hi canten per ordre d’aparició són: Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Kenny Rogers, James Ingram, Tina Turner, Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, Willie Nelson, Al Jarreau, Bruce Springsteen, Kenny Loggins, Steve Perry, Daryl Hall, Huey Lewis, Cyndi Lauper, Kim Carnes, Bob Dylan i Ray Charles.





There comes a time when we heed a certain call

When the world must come together as one

There are people dying

And it’s time to lend a hand to life

The greatest gift of all



We can’t go on pretending day by day

That someone, somehow will soon make a change

We are all a part of God’s great big family

And the truth, you know

Love is all we need



We are the world, we are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day

So lets start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day

Just you and me



Send them your heart so they’ll know that someone cares

And their lives will be stronger and free

As God has shown us by turning stones to bread

So we all must lend a helping hand



We are the world, we are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day

So lets start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day

Just you and me



When you’re down and out, there seems no hope at all

But if you just believe there’s no way we can fall

Let us realize that a change can only come

When we stand together as one



We are the world, we are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day

So lets start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day

Just you and me



We are the world, we are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day

So lets start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day

Just you and me



We are the world, we are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day

So lets start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day

Just you and me



We are the world, we are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day

So lets start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day

Just you and me



We are the world, we are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day

So lets start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day

Just you and me



We are the world, we are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day

So lets start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day

Just you and me



We are the world, we are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day

So lets start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day

Just you and me



We are the world, we are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day

So lets start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day

Just you and me



We are the world, we are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day

So lets start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day

Just you and me





Després del terratrèmol d’Haití del 12 de gener del 2010, l’1 de febrer del mateix any es va gravar una nova versió d’aquesta cançó: