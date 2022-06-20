El 16 de maig de 1966, The Beach Boys van publicar Pet Sounds, el seu onzè disc d’estudi, que va ser arranjat i produït per Brian Wilson, autor de gairebé totes les cançons que l’integren. A més de God Only Knows, que obria la cara B del disc i és potser una de les cançons més escoltades i conegudes del grup de Califòrnia, hi sonava també aquesta història de dos adolescents que fantasiegen amb ser més grans i lliures per passar el dia (i la nit) plegats.



Wouldn’t it be nice if we were older?

Then we wouldn’t have to wait so long

And wouldn’t it be nice to live together

In the kind of world where we belong?

You know it’s gonna make it that much better

When we can say goodnight and stay together

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could wake up

In the morning when the day is new?

And after having spent the day together

Hold each other close the whole night through

Happy times together we’ve been spending

I wish that every kiss was never ending

Oh, wouldn’t it be nice?

Maybe if we think and wish and hope and pray

It might come true

Baby, then there wouldn’t be a single thing we couldn’t do

Oh, we could be married (oh, we could be married)

And then we’d be happy (and then we’d be happy)

Oh, wouldn’t it be nice?

You know it seems the more we talk about it

It only makes it worse to live without it

But let’s talk about it

Oh, wouldn’t it be nice?

Goodnight, my baby

Sleep tight, my baby

Goodnight, my baby

Sleep tight, my baby

