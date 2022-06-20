El 16 de maig de 1966, The Beach Boys van publicar Pet Sounds, el seu onzè disc d’estudi, que va ser arranjat i produït per Brian Wilson, autor de gairebé totes les cançons que l’integren. Una de les cançons del disc és God Only Knows, potser una de les més escoltades i conegudes del grup de Califòrnia.



L’any 2014, la BBC va escollir God Only Knows per inaugurar BBC Music, el paraigua on va agrupar totes les seves emissions de continguts musicals a televisió, ràdio i internet, i ho va fer amb una versió que va reunir el mateix Brian Wilson amb un munt d’estrelles de la música. Les escoltem totes dues, l’original, tal com sonava al disc Pet Sounds, i la versió, on participen (segons ordre d’aparició) Martin James, Pharrell Williams, Emeli Sande, Elton John, Lorde, Chris Martin, Brian Wilson, Florence Welch, Kylie Minogue, Stevie Wonder, Eliza Carthy, Nicola Benedetti, Jools Holland, Brian May, Jake Bugg, Katie Derham, Lauren Laverne, Gareth Malone, Alison Balsom, One Direction, Zane Lowe, Jaz Dhami, Paloma Faith, Chrissie Hynde, Jamie Cullum, Baaba Maal, Danielle de Niese, Dave Grohl i Sam Smith.







I may not always love you

But long as there are stars above you

You never need to doubt it

I’ll make you so sure about it

God only knows what I’d be without you



If you should ever leave me

Though life would still go on, believe me

The world could show nothing to me

So what good would living do me

God only knows what I’d be without you



God only knows what I’d be without you

If you should ever leave me

Though life would still go on, believe me

The world could show nothing to me

So what good would living do me



God only knows what I’d be without you

God only knows what I’d be without you

God only knows what I’d be without you

God only knows what I’d be without you

God only knows what I’d be without you (God only knows)

God only knows what I’d be without you (what I’d be without you)

God only knows what I’d be without you (God only knows)

God only knows what I’d be without you (what I’d be without you)

God only knows what I’d be without you (God only knows)

God only knows what I’d be without you (what I’d be without you)

God only knows what I’d be without you (God only knows)

God only knows what I’d be without you (what I’d be without you)

God only knows what I’d be without you



