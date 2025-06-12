Adeu a Brian Wilson, el cantant dels Beach Boys

Brian Wilson, cantant dels Beach Boys, va néixer el 20 de juny del 1942 a Califòrnia i ha mort als 82 anys l'11 de juny del 2025. Ho ha anunciat la seva família: "Ens sap molt greu anunciar que el nostre estimat pare Brian Wilson ha mort. Ara mateix no tenim paraules. Si us plau, respecteu la nostra privacitat en aquest moment, ja que la nostra família està de dol. Som conscients que estem compartint el nostre dolor amb el món. Amor i misericòrdia."

Un dels grans discos de la banda va ser Pet Sounds (1966). Arranjat i produït per Brian Wilson, ell també va compondre'n gairebé totes les cançons. Hi trobem des de God Only Knows, que obria la cara B del disc i que potser és una de les cançons més escoltades i conegudes del grup de Califòrnia, fins a la que us convidem a escoltar, Wouldn't it be nice, que explica la història de dos adolescents que fantasiegen amb ser més grans i lliures per passar el dia (i la nit) plegats.

Wouldn't it be nice if we were older?

Then we wouldn't have to wait so long

And wouldn't it be nice to live together

In the kind of world where we belong?

You know it's gonna make it that much better

When we can say goodnight and stay together

Wouldn't it be nice if we could wake up

In the morning when the day is new?

And after having spent the day together

Hold each other close the whole night through

Happy times together we've been spending

I wish that every kiss was never ending

Oh, wouldn't it be nice?

Maybe if we think and wish and hope and pray

It might come true

Baby, then there wouldn't be a single thing we couldn't do

Oh, we could be married (oh, we could be married)

And then we'd be happy (and then we'd be happy)

Oh, wouldn't it be nice?

You know it seems the more we talk about it

It only makes it worse to live without it

But let's talk about it

Oh, wouldn't it be nice?

Goodnight, my baby

Sleep tight, my baby

Goodnight, my baby

Sleep tight, my baby