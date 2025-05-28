La poeta, escriptora i activista Maya Angelou va néixer el 4 d'abril de 1929 a Saint Louis (Missouri) i va morir el 28 de maig de 2014 a Winston-Salem (Carolina del Nord). Us n'oferim un poema traduït per Anna Pena Miralles.
Continua
Et desitjo
que continuïs
Continua
sent qui ets i com ets
sorprenent aquest món malvat
amb els teus gestos amables
Continua
deixant que l’humor il·lumini el pes
del teu cor tendre
Continua
en una societat fosca de crueltat
deixant que la gent senti la grandesa
de Déu en l’esclat del teu riure
Continua
permetent que la teva eloqüència
elevi les persones fins a altures
que mai haurien imaginat
Continua
recordant a les persones
que tots som igual de vàlids
i que no hi ha ningú per sota teu
ni tampoc per sobre
Continua
rememorant els teus anys joves
i mirant amb ulls amables els perduts
i els desvalguts i els solitaris
Continua
estenent el mantell de la teva protecció
sobre els cossos
dels joves i indefensos
Continua
donant la mà als rebutjats
i als xacrosos i caminant amb ells
amb orgull
pel carrer
Potser algú us veu
i s’anima a fer el mateix
Continua
mostrant preocupació amb un petó
a la galta dels malalts
i els vells i els dèbils
i considerant-ho
un gest natural que caldria esperar
Continua
deixant que la gratitud sigui el coixí
sobre el qual t’agenolles
quan resis cada nit
i deixant que la fe sigui el pont
que construeixes per vèncer el mal
i rebre el bé
Continua
acceptant qualsevol punt de vista
que ampliï el teu horitzó
i faci créixer el teu esperit
Continua
gosant estimar profundament
i arriscant-ho tot
per les coses bones
Continua
flotant feliç
en el mar d’abundància infinita
que havien preparat per a tu
abans que tinguessis nom
Continua
I si ho fas
tu i les teves accions
també continuareu
per sempre
Continue
My wish for you
Is that you continue
Continue
To be who and how you are
To astonish a mean world
With your acts of kindness
Continue
To allow humor to lighten the burden
Of your tender heart
Continue
In a society dark with cruelty
To let the people hear the grandeur
Of God in the peals of your laughter
Continue
To let your eloquence
Elevate the people to heights
They had only imagined
Continue
To remind the people that
Each is as good as the other
And that no one is beneath
Nor above you
Continue
To remember your own young years
And look with favor upon the lost
And the least and the lonely
Continue
To put the mantle of your protection
Around the bodies of
The young and defenseless
Continue
To take the hand of the despised
And diseased and walk proudly with them
In the high street
Some might see you and
Be encouraged to do likewise
Continue
To plant a public kiss of concern
On the cheek of the sick
And the aged and infirm
And count that as a
Natural action to be expected
Continue
To let gratitude be the pillow
Upon which you kneel to
Say your nightly prayer
And let faith be the bridge
You build to overcome evil
And welcome good
Continue
To ignore no vision
Which comes to enlarge your range
And increase your spirit
Continue
To dare to love deeply
And risk everything
For the good thing
Continue
To float
Happily in the sea of infinite substance
Which set aside riches for you
Before you had a name
Continue
And by doing so
You and your work
Will be able to continue
Eternally