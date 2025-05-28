La poeta, escriptora i activista Maya Angelou va néixer el 4 d'abril de 1929 a Saint Louis (Missouri) i va morir el 28 de maig de 2014 a Winston-Salem (Carolina del Nord). Us n'oferim un poema traduït per Anna Pena Miralles.

Continua

Et desitjo

que continuïs

Continua

sent qui ets i com ets

sorprenent aquest món malvat

amb els teus gestos amables

Continua

deixant que l’humor il·lumini el pes

del teu cor tendre

Continua

en una societat fosca de crueltat

deixant que la gent senti la grandesa

de Déu en l’esclat del teu riure

Continua

permetent que la teva eloqüència

elevi les persones fins a altures

que mai haurien imaginat

Continua

recordant a les persones

que tots som igual de vàlids

i que no hi ha ningú per sota teu

ni tampoc per sobre

Continua

rememorant els teus anys joves

i mirant amb ulls amables els perduts

i els desvalguts i els solitaris

Continua

estenent el mantell de la teva protecció

sobre els cossos

dels joves i indefensos

Continua

donant la mà als rebutjats

i als xacrosos i caminant amb ells

amb orgull

pel carrer

Potser algú us veu

i s’anima a fer el mateix

Continua

mostrant preocupació amb un petó

a la galta dels malalts

i els vells i els dèbils

i considerant-ho

un gest natural que caldria esperar

Continua

deixant que la gratitud sigui el coixí

sobre el qual t’agenolles

quan resis cada nit

i deixant que la fe sigui el pont

que construeixes per vèncer el mal

i rebre el bé

Continua

acceptant qualsevol punt de vista

que ampliï el teu horitzó

i faci créixer el teu esperit

Continua

gosant estimar profundament

i arriscant-ho tot

per les coses bones

Continua

flotant feliç

en el mar d’abundància infinita

que havien preparat per a tu

abans que tinguessis nom

Continua

I si ho fas

tu i les teves accions

també continuareu

per sempre

Continue

My wish for you

Is that you continue

Continue

To be who and how you are

To astonish a mean world

With your acts of kindness

Continue

To allow humor to lighten the burden

Of your tender heart

Continue

In a society dark with cruelty

To let the people hear the grandeur

Of God in the peals of your laughter

Continue

To let your eloquence

Elevate the people to heights

They had only imagined

Continue

To remind the people that

Each is as good as the other

And that no one is beneath

Nor above you

Continue

To remember your own young years

And look with favor upon the lost

And the least and the lonely

Continue

To put the mantle of your protection

Around the bodies of

The young and defenseless

Continue

To take the hand of the despised

And diseased and walk proudly with them

In the high street

Some might see you and

Be encouraged to do likewise

Continue

To plant a public kiss of concern

On the cheek of the sick

And the aged and infirm

And count that as a

Natural action to be expected

Continue

To let gratitude be the pillow

Upon which you kneel to

Say your nightly prayer

And let faith be the bridge

You build to overcome evil

And welcome good

Continue

To ignore no vision

Which comes to enlarge your range

And increase your spirit

Continue

To dare to love deeply

And risk everything

For the good thing

Continue

To float

Happily in the sea of infinite substance

Which set aside riches for you

Before you had a name

Continue

And by doing so

You and your work

Will be able to continue

Eternally