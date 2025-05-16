Always remember us this way

Lovers in the night / Poets tryin' to write / We don't know how to rhyme / But, damn, we try

Piano
Autor
Lady Gaga a la pel·lícula "A Star Is Born"
Lady Gaga a la pel·lícula "A Star Is Born"

That Arizona sky burnin' in your eyes
You look at me and, babe, I wanna catch on fire
It's buried in my soul like California gold
You found the light in me that I couldn't find

Piano
Piano
I'll Never Love Again
Redacció

So when I'm all choked up
And I can't find the words
Every time we say goodbye
Baby, it hurts
When the sun goes down
And the band won't play
I'll always remember us this way

Lovers in the night
Poets tryin' to write
We don't know how to rhyme
But, damn, we try
But all I really know
You're where I wanna go
The part of me that's you will never die

So when I'm all choked up
And I can't find the words
Every time we say goodbye
Baby, it hurts
When the sun goes down
And the band won't play
I'll always remember us this way
I don't wanna be just a memory

So when I'm all choked up
And I can't find the words
Every time we say goodbye
Baby, it hurts
When the sun goes down
And the band won't play
I'll always remember us this way, way, yeah
When you look at me
And the whole world fades
I'll always remember us this way

Shallow
Piano
Shallow
Redacció
Data de publicació: 16 de maig de 2025
Última modificació: 16 de maig de 2025
