L'«Hallelujah» de Rufus Wainwright

I've heard there was a secret chord
that David played to please the Lord,
but you don't really care for music, do you?
It goes like this: the fourth, the fifth
the minor fall, the major lift;
the baffled king composing Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Your faith was strong but you needed proof.
You saw her bathing on the roof;
her beauty and the moonlight overthrew you.
She tied you to a kitchen chair
she broke your throne, she cut your hair,
and from your lips she drew the Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Baby, I've been here before.
I see this room, I've walked this floor.
I used to live alone before I knew you.
I've seen your flag on the marble arch,
but love is not a victory march,
it's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
There was a time you let me know
what's really going on below
but now you never show it to me, do you?
I remember when I moved in you,
and the holy dove was moving too,
and every breath we drew was Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Now maybe there's a God above
but all I ever learned from love
was how to shoot at somebody who outdrew you.
And it's not a cry that you hear at night,
and it's not somebody who's seen the light
it's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!