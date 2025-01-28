L'«Hallelujah» de Rufus Wainwright

I've heard there was a secret chord

that David played to please the Lord,

but you don't really care for music, do you?

It goes like this: the fourth, the fifth

the minor fall, the major lift;

the baffled king composing Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Your faith was strong but you needed proof.

You saw her bathing on the roof;

her beauty and the moonlight overthrew you.

She tied you to a kitchen chair

she broke your throne, she cut your hair,

and from your lips she drew the Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Baby, I've been here before.

I see this room, I've walked this floor.

I used to live alone before I knew you.

I've seen your flag on the marble arch,

but love is not a victory march,

it's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

There was a time you let me know

what's really going on below

but now you never show it to me, do you?

I remember when I moved in you,

and the holy dove was moving too,

and every breath we drew was Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Now maybe there's a God above

but all I ever learned from love

was how to shoot at somebody who outdrew you.

And it's not a cry that you hear at night,

and it's not somebody who's seen the light

it's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!