¿Has vist ploure mai?

Tomeu Penya i la seva filla Alexandra canten el Have you ever seen the rain?, escrita per John Fogerty i publicada al disc Pendulum de Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Someone told me long ago
There's a calm before the storm,
I know;
It's been comin' for some time.
When it's over, so they say,
It'll rain a sunny day,
I know;
Shinin' down like water.
I want to know, have you ever seen the rain?
I want to know, have you ever seen the rain
Comin' down on a sunny day?
Yesterday, and days before,
Sun is cold and rain is hard,
I know;
Been that way for all my time.
'Til forever, on it goes
Through the circle, fast and slow,
I know;
It can't stop, I wonder.
I want to know, have you ever seen the rain?
I want to know, have you ever seen the rain
Comin' down on a sunny day?
I want to know, have you ever seen the rain?
I want to know, have you ever seen the rain
Comin' down on a sunny day?