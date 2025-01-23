¿Has vist ploure mai?

I want to know, have you ever seen the rain?

PianoPiano
Autor
Tomeu Penya i la seva filla Alexandra Penya
Tomeu Penya i la seva filla Alexandra Penya

Tomeu Penya i la seva filla Alexandra canten el Have you ever seen the rain?, escrita per John Fogerty i publicada al disc Pendulum de Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Someone told me long ago
There's a calm before the storm,
I know;
It's been comin' for some time.

When it's over, so they say,
It'll rain a sunny day,
I know;
Shinin' down like water.

I want to know, have you ever seen the rain?
I want to know, have you ever seen the rain
Comin' down on a sunny day?

Yesterday, and days before,
Sun is cold and rain is hard,
I know;
Been that way for all my time.

'Til forever, on it goes
Through the circle, fast and slow,
I know;
It can't stop, I wonder.

I want to know, have you ever seen the rain?
I want to know, have you ever seen the rain
Comin' down on a sunny day?

I want to know, have you ever seen the rain?
I want to know, have you ever seen the rain
Comin' down on a sunny day?

1200 1552407601495917
Piano
L'alegria de Tomeu Penya
Redacció
Data de publicació: 23 de gener de 2025
Última modificació: 23 de gener de 2025
Subscriu-te al nostre butlletí
Subscriu-te al butlletí de Catorze i estigues al dia de les últimes novetats
Subscriu-t’hi
Subscriu-t’hi
Dona suport a Catorze
Catorze és una plataforma de creació i difusió cultural, en positiu i en català. Si t'agrada el que fem, ajuda'ns a continuar.
Dona suport a Catorze