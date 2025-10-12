The First Wives Club (El club de les primeres esposes) és una pel·lícula estatunidenca dirigida per Hugh Wilson, estrenada el 1996. El guió, escrit per Robert Harling, és l'adaptació de la novel·la homònima d'Olivia Goldsmith, i explica la història de tres amigues que munten un club per venjar-se dels seus exmarits, que les han abandonat per anar amb noies joves. Protagonitzada per Bette Midler, Diane Keaton i Goldie Hawn, la pel·lícula acaba amb una escena mítica: després de passar comptes amb els exmarits, les tres amigues celebren la seva independència i amistat amb aquesta cançó.

You don’t own me

I’m not just one of your many toys

You don’t own me

Don’t say I can’t go with other boys

And don’t tell me what to do

And don’t tell me what to say

And please, when I go out with you

Don’t put me on display

’Cause you don’t own me

Don’t try to change me in any way

You don’t own me

Don’t tie me down ’cause I’d never stay

I don’t tell you what to say

I don’t tell you what to do

So just let me be myself

That’s all I ask of you

I’m young, and I love to be young

I’m free, and I love to be free

To live my life the way I want

To say and do whatever I please

Hey, hey

You don’t own me