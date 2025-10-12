El club de les primeres esposes

Don’t say I can’t go with other boys

Piano Piano
Autor
Bette Midler, Diane Keaton i Goldie Hawn
The First Wives Club (El club de les primeres esposes) és una pel·lícula estatunidenca dirigida per Hugh Wilson, estrenada el 1996. El guió, escrit per Robert Harling, és l'adaptació de la novel·la homònima d'Olivia Goldsmith, i explica la història de tres amigues que munten un club per venjar-se dels seus exmarits, que les han abandonat per anar amb noies joves. Protagonitzada per Bette Midler, Diane Keaton i Goldie Hawn, la pel·lícula acaba amb una escena mítica: després de passar comptes amb els exmarits, les tres amigues celebren la seva independència i amistat amb aquesta cançó.

You don’t own me
I’m not just one of your many toys
You don’t own me
Don’t say I can’t go with other boys

And don’t tell me what to do
And don’t tell me what to say
And please, when I go out with you
Don’t put me on display

’Cause you don’t own me
Don’t try to change me in any way
You don’t own me
Don’t tie me down ’cause I’d never stay

I don’t tell you what to say
I don’t tell you what to do
So just let me be myself
That’s all I ask of you

I’m young, and I love to be young
I’m free, and I love to be free
To live my life the way I want
To say and do whatever I please

Hey, hey

You don’t own me

Diane Keaton a «Annie Hall»
Butaca
Adeu a Diane Keaton
Redacció
Data de publicació: 12 d'octubre de 2025
Última modificació: 12 d'octubre de 2025
