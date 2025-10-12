L'actriu, directora i productora de cine nord-americana Diane Keaton ha mort als 79 anys l'11 d'octubre del 2025. Nascuda el 5 de gener del 1946 a Los Angeles, el 1972 va saltar a la fama amb El padrí, de Francis Ford Coppola. La recordem escoltant com cantava Seems like old times a la pel·lícula Annie Hall, de Woody Allen, amb què el 1977 va guanyar un Oscar a la Millor Actriu:

Seems like old times, having you to walk with

Seems like old times, having you to talk with

And it's still a thrill just to have my arms around you

Still the thrill that it was the day I found you

Seems like old times, dinner dates and flowers

Just like old times, staying up for hours

Making dreams come true, doing things we used to do

Seems like old times being here with you



Being here with you, being here with you