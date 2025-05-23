Sortegem un dinar amb els teus amics al Delta de l'Ebre

Amb Arròs Montsià volem celebrar l'amistat i reivindicar el temps que passem amb les persones que ens milloren els dies. És per això que sortegem una paella al Delta de l'Ebre perquè tu i tres amics teus passeu un dia agradable i exquisit. A més a més, us endureu un lot amb un paquet d'arròs, un gotet mesurador, un davantal i una ampolla de licor. Per participar-hi entra en aquest enllaç, digue'ns quina cançó et fa pensar en l'amistat i potser la podràs cantar amb els teus amics mentre degustes un bon arròs en un paisatge excepcional. Per inspirar-vos us oferim el tema You've got a friend cantat per Carole King, i dues versions en català interpretades pels Gossos i Marina Rossell.

Si et sents trist i emboirat

i necessites una mà,

si les coses,

les coses no et roden bé.

Tanca els ulls i pensa en mi,

que prest jo seré aquí,

com un raig de llum

dins la teva foscor.

Digues baix el meu nom,

i on sa vulgui que estigui vindré,

de seguida

a fer-te costat.

Primavera, estiu o tardor,

tot el que has de fer és dir-ho

i vindré de cop,

saps cert que tens un amic.

Si la boira te'n revolta

i els núvols tapen el cel,

si un vent fred del nord

sembla gelar-te el cor.

Tanca els ulls i pensa en mi,

que prest jo seré aquí,

trucant la porta

a punt d'entrar.

Digues baix el meu nom,

i on sa vulgui que estigui vindré,

de seguida

a fer-te costat.

Primavera, estiu o tardor,

tot el que has de fer és dir-ho,

i vindré de cop,

saps cert

és esperançador saber que tens amics,

la gent pot ser indiferent

quan sofreixes, t'ignoren,

no perdis mai el coratge.

No et desanimis.

Digues baix el meu nom,

i on sa vulgui que estigui vindré,

de seguida

a fer-te costat.

Primavera, estiu o tardor,

tot el que has de fer és dir-ho,

i vindré de cop,

saps cert que tens un amic.

When you're down and troubled

And you need some love and care,

And nothing, nothing is going right

Close your eyes and think of me

And soon I will be there

To brighten up even your darkest night

You just call out my name

And you know wherever I am

I'll come running to see you again

Winter, spring, summer or fall

All you have to do is call

And I'll be there

You've got a friend

If the sky above you grows dark and full of clouds

And that old north wind begins to blow

Keep your head together and call my name out loud

Soon you'll hear me knocking at your door

You just call out my name

And you know wherever I am

I'll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you again

Winter, spring, summer or fall

All you have to do is call

And I'll be there, yes I will.

Now, ain't it good to know that you've got a friend

When people can be so cold?

They'll hurt you, yes, and desert you

And take your soul if you let them,

Oh, but don't you let them

You just call out my name

And you know wherever I am

I'll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you again

Winter, spring, summer or fall

All you have to do is call

And I'll be there, yes I will.

You've got a friend

You've got a friend

Ain't it good to know, you've got a friend?

Ain't it good to know?

Ain't it good to know?

Ain't it good to know, you've got a friend?

Oh yeah, now

Oh, you've got a friend