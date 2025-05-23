Mentre el músic Ed Sheeran gravava el seu disc Divide, anava a visitar la seva àvia, que estava ingressada en un hospital. «Va morir mentre era a l'estudi. La meva primera reacció va ser agafar la guitarra i escriure aquesta cançó». Tot i que era un homenatge íntim, li va ensenyar al seu pare, que li va suggerir que la toqués al funeral. Sheeran ho explica així: «Durant la cerimònia, el meu avi es va girar cap a mi i em va dir: “L’has de publicar, ha d’anar al disc.” És un molt bon record d'ella, per això ha acabat formant part de l’àlbum».

I took the supermarket flowers from the windowsill

I threw the day-old tea from the cup

Packed up the photo album Matthew had made

Memories of a life that's been loved

Took the get well soon cards and stuffed animals

Poured the old ginger beer down the sink

Dad always told me, "Don't you cry when you're down"

But mum, there's a tear every time that I blink

Oh, I'm in pieces, it's tearing me up, but I know

A heart that's broke is a heart that's been loved

So, I'll sing Hallelujah

You were an angel in the shape of my mum

When I fell down, you'd be there holding me up

Spread your wings as you go

And when God takes you back

He'll say, "Hallelujah, you're home"

I fluffed the pillows, made the beds, stacked the chairs up

Folded your nightgowns neatly in a case

John said he'd drive then put his hand on my cheek

And wiped a tear from the side of my face

And I hope that I see the world as you did, 'cause I know

A life with love is a life that's been lived

So, I'll sing Hallelujah

You were an angel in the shape of my mum

When I fell down, you'd be there holding me up

Spread your wings as you go

And when God takes you back

He'll say, "Hallelujah, you're home"

Hallelujah

You were an angel in the shape of my mum

You got to see the person I have become

Spread your wings and I know

That when God took you back

He said, "Hallelujah, you're home"