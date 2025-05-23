Mentre el músic Ed Sheeran gravava el seu disc Divide, anava a visitar la seva àvia, que estava ingressada en un hospital. «Va morir mentre era a l'estudi. La meva primera reacció va ser agafar la guitarra i escriure aquesta cançó». Tot i que era un homenatge íntim, li va ensenyar al seu pare, que li va suggerir que la toqués al funeral. Sheeran ho explica així: «Durant la cerimònia, el meu avi es va girar cap a mi i em va dir: “L’has de publicar, ha d’anar al disc.” És un molt bon record d'ella, per això ha acabat formant part de l’àlbum».
I took the supermarket flowers from the windowsill
I threw the day-old tea from the cup
Packed up the photo album Matthew had made
Memories of a life that's been loved
Took the get well soon cards and stuffed animals
Poured the old ginger beer down the sink
Dad always told me, "Don't you cry when you're down"
But mum, there's a tear every time that I blink
Oh, I'm in pieces, it's tearing me up, but I know
A heart that's broke is a heart that's been loved
So, I'll sing Hallelujah
You were an angel in the shape of my mum
When I fell down, you'd be there holding me up
Spread your wings as you go
And when God takes you back
He'll say, "Hallelujah, you're home"
I fluffed the pillows, made the beds, stacked the chairs up
Folded your nightgowns neatly in a case
John said he'd drive then put his hand on my cheek
And wiped a tear from the side of my face
And I hope that I see the world as you did, 'cause I know
A life with love is a life that's been lived
So, I'll sing Hallelujah
You were an angel in the shape of my mum
When I fell down, you'd be there holding me up
Spread your wings as you go
And when God takes you back
He'll say, "Hallelujah, you're home"
Hallelujah
You were an angel in the shape of my mum
You got to see the person I have become
Spread your wings and I know
That when God took you back
He said, "Hallelujah, you're home"