Torna Nadal!

I don't want a lot for Christmas / There's just one thing I need

Piano Piano
Autor
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey, l'1 de novembre, ha anunciat el compte enrere per a Nadal tornant a fer sonar el seu gran hit, All I want for Christmas is you. Els drets d'autor d'aquesta cançó, segons The Economist, són d'entre 2,5 i 3 milions de dòlars anuals:

I don't want a lot for Christmas
There's just one thing I need
I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas Is you

I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree

I don't need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won't make me happy
With a toy on Christmas day

I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you, you baby

I won't ask for much this Christmas
I won't even wish for snow
I'm just gonna keep on waiting
Underneath the mistletoe

I won't make a list and send it
To the North Pole for Saint Nick
I won't even stay awake to
Hear those magic reindeer click

Because I just want you here tonight
Holding on to me so tight
What more can I do
baby all I want for Christmas is you, you

All the lights are shining
So brightly everywhere
And the sound of children's
Laughter fills the air

And everyone is singing
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Santa won't you bring me the one I really need
Won't you please bring my baby to me

Oh I don't want a lot for Christmas
This is all I'm asking for
I just want to see my baby
Standing right outside my door

Oh I just want him for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
Baby all I want for Christmas is you

Redacció
Data de publicació: 02 de novembre de 2025
Última modificació: 02 de novembre de 2025
