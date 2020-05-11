Something Stupid

I know I stand in line,until you think you have the timeto spend an evening with me.And if we go some place to dance,I know that there's a chanceyou won't be leaving with me.And afterwards we dropinto a quiet little placeand have a drink or two.And then I go and spoil it all,by saying something stupidlike I love you.I can see it in your eyes,that you despise the same old liesyou heard the night before.And though it's just a line to you,for me it's true,it never seemed so right before.I practice every day to findsome clever lines to say,to make the meaning come through.But then I think I'll waituntil the evening gets late,and I'm alone with you.The time is right,your perfume fills my head,the stars get red,and oh, the night's so blue.And then I go and spoil it all,by saying something stupidlike I love you.