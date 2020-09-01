Bohemian Rhapsody

Foto: Facebook Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury va néixer a Zanzíbar el 5 de setembre del 1946 i va morir a Londres el 24 de novembre del 1991. Recordem el cantant de Queen amb una de les seves cançons més conegudes.Is this the real life?Is this just fantasy?Caught in a landslideNo escape from realityOpen your eyesLook up to the skies and seeI'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathyBecause I'm easy come, easy goA little high, little lowAnyway the wind blows, doesn't really matter to me, to meMama, just killed a manPut a gun against his headPulled my trigger, now he's deadMama, life had just begunBut now I've gone and thrown it all awayMama, oooDidn't mean to make you cryIf I'm not back again this time tomorrowCarry on, carry on, as if nothing really mattersToo late, my time has comeSends shivers down my spineBody's aching all the timeGoodbye everybody - I've got to goGotta leave you all behind and face the truthMama, ooo - (anyway the wind blows)I don't want to dieI sometimes wish I'd never been born at allI see a little silhouetto of a manScaramouch, scaramouch will you do the fandangoThunderbolt and lightning - very very frightening meGallileo, Gallileo,Gallileo, Gallileo,Gallileo Figaro - magnificoBut I'm just a poor boy and nobody loves meHe's just a poor boy from a poor familySpare him his life from this monstrosityEasy come easy go - will you let me goBismillah! No - we will not let you go - let him goBismillah! We will not let you go - let him goBismillah! We will not let you go - let me goWill not let you go - let me go (never)Never let you go - let me goNever let me go - oooNo, no, no, no, no, no, no -Oh mama mia, mama mia, mama mia let me goBeelzebub has a devil put aside for mefor mefor meSo you think you can stone me and spit in my eyeSo you think you can love me and leave me to dieOh baby - can't do this to me babyJust gotta get out - just gotta get right outta hereOoh yeah, ooh yeahNothing really mattersAnyone can seeNothing really matters - nothing really matters to meAnyway the wind blows...