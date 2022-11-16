







If you don’t wanna see me

Did a full 180, crazy

Thinking ‘bout the way I was

Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe

But look at where I ended up

I’m all good already

So moved on, it’s scary

I’m not where you left me at all, so

If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

Don’t show up, don’t come out

Don’t start caring about me now

Walk away, you know how

Don’t start caring about me now

Aren’t you the guy who tried to

Hurt me with the word “goodbye”?

Though it took some time to survive you

I’m better on the other side

I’m all good already

So moved on, it’s scary

I’m not where you left me at all, so

If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

Don’t show up, don’t come out

Don’t start caring about me now

Walk away, you know how

Don’t start caring about me now (‘bout me now, ‘bout me)

Oh, oh

Don’t come out, out, out

Don’t show up, up, up

Don’t start now (oh)

Oh, oh

Don’t come out, out

I’m not where you left me at all, so

If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

Don’t show up (don’t show up), don’t come out (don’t come out)

Don’t start caring about me now (‘bout me now)

Walk away (walk away), you know how (you know how)

Don’t start caring about me now (so)

Oh, oh

Don’t come out, out, out

Don’t show up, up, up

Walk away, walk away (so)

Oh, oh

Don’t come out, out, out

Don’t show up, up, up

Walk away, walk away, oh