Emily Dickinson (Versos)

Recopilem alguns poemes d'Emily Dickinson.
- ‘Aquesta és la meva carta al món’ ("This is my letter to the World")
- ‘Després d’un gran dolor, ve un sentiment concret’ ("After great pain, a formal feeling comes")
- ‘El Cor és la Capital de la Ment’ ("The Heart is the Capital of the Mind")
- ‘Ja havíem fet bon tros d’aquell viatge’ ("Our journey had advanced")
- ‘Jo no soc ningú. Qui ets tu?’ ("I'm Nobody! Who are you?")
- ‘L'Esperança és la cosa amb plomes’ ("Hope" is the thing with feathers")
- ‘Si vinguessis a la Tardor’ ("If you were coming in the Fall")
- ‘Vaig morir per la Bellesa’ ("I died for Beauty - but was scarce")