He vist a l’ai DO gua tanta REm vida,

he vist al DO cel un darrer REm dia,

he vist la DO gràcia i la FA mentida,

t'he vist pels LAm pèls ja no SOL t'oblida,

he vist DO a REm l'alba,

he vist DO la REm posta,

he vist lo DO fàcil i lo FA que costa,

ho he LAm vist SOL pelat,

ho he DO vist REm pelut,

m’he DO vist REm gegant,

m’he DO vist FA menut,

però FA res havia vist

res que sigui SOL com tu.



DO Tu em MIm tens als teus LAm peus,

espe SOL rant per fer la re FA volta

que vi SOL bri per tot l’uni DO vers, SOL

perquè DO tu em MIm tens als teus LAm peus.

Podria SOL fer una volta i una FA altra,

però aquest SOL és el meu últim LAm vers. MI



We are the con FA gost,

we are the DO fight,

we are change, SOL we are the river,

we are the LAm lost,

we are the LAm lost.



FA DO SOL LAm

FA DO SOL x2



He vist de DO serts a la de REm riva,

i he vist pla DO ers que no m’om REm plien,

he vist la DO nit fer-se més FA fosca,

i he vist com LAm l’odi no faria cap SOL resposta,

he vist la DO cara de l’ale REm gria,

i he vist molt clar que la DO innocència és la REm guia,

he vist la DO llum de la sor FA tida,

he vist finals LAm convertir-se en nous SOL orígens,

però FA res havia vist

res que sigui com SOL tu.



DO Tu em MIm tens als teus LAm peus,

espe SOL rant per fer la re FA volta

que vi SOL bri per tot l’uni DO vers, SOL

perquè DO tu em MIm tens als teus LAm peus.

Podria SOL fer una volta i una FA altra,

però aquest SOL és el meu últim LAm vers. MI



We are the con FA gost,

we are the DO fight,

we are change, SOL we are the river,

we are the LAm lost,

we are the LAm lost,

we are the LAm lost,

we are the LAm lost.



FA DO SOL LAm x2