He vist a l’ai
DOgua tanta REmvida,
he vist al
DOcel un darrer REmdia,
he vist la
DOgràcia i la FAmentida,
t'he vist pels
LAmpèls ja no SOLt'oblida,
he vist
DOa REml'alba,
he vist
DOla REmposta,
he vist lo
DOfàcil i lo FAque costa,
ho he
LAmvist SOLpelat,
ho he
DOvist REmpelut,
m’he
DOvist REmgegant,
m’he
DOvist FAmenut,
però
FAres havia vist
res que sigui
SOLcom tu. DOTu em MImtens als teus LAmpeus,
espe
SOLrant per fer la re FAvolta
que vi
SOLbri per tot l’uni DOvers, SOL
perquè
DOtu em MImtens als teus LAmpeus.
Podria
SOLfer una volta i una FAaltra,
però aquest
SOLés el meu últim LAmvers. MI
We are the con
FAgost,
we are the
DOfight,
we are change,
SOLwe are the river,
we are the
LAmlost,
we are the
LAmlost. FA DO SOL LAm FA DO SOL x2
He vist de
DOserts a la de REmriva,
i he vist pla
DOers que no m’om REmplien,
he vist la
DOnit fer-se més FAfosca,
i he vist com
LAml’odi no faria cap SOLresposta,
he vist la
DOcara de l’ale REmgria,
i he vist molt clar que la
DOinnocència és la REmguia,
he vist la
DOllum de la sor FAtida,
he vist finals
LAmconvertir-se en nous SOLorígens,
però
FAres havia vist
res que sigui com
SOLtu. DOTu em MImtens als teus LAmpeus,
espe
SOLrant per fer la re FAvolta
que vi
SOLbri per tot l’uni DOvers, SOL
perquè
DOtu em MImtens als teus LAmpeus.
Podria
SOLfer una volta i una FAaltra,
però aquest
SOLés el meu últim LAmvers. MI
We are the con
FAgost,
we are the
DOfight,
we are change,
SOLwe are the river,
we are the
LAmlost,
we are the
LAmlost,
we are the
LAmlost,
we are the
LAmlost. FA DO SOL LAm x2
he vist al
he vist la
t'he vist pels
he vist
he vist
he vist lo
ho he
ho he
m’he
m’he
però
res que sigui
espe
que vi
perquè
Podria
però aquest
We are the con
we are the
we are change,
we are the
we are the
He vist de
i he vist pla
he vist la
i he vist com
he vist la
i he vist molt clar que la
he vist la
he vist finals
però
res que sigui com
espe
que vi
perquè
Podria
però aquest
We are the con
we are the
we are change,
we are the
we are the
we are the
we are the