Als teus peus (ft. Els Catarres) (Acords)

He vist a l’aigua tanta vida

Acords Acords
Koers
koers that day
koers that day
He vist a l’aiDOgua tanta REmvida,
he vist al DOcel un darrer REmdia,
he vist la DOgràcia i la FAmentida,
t'he vist pels LAmpèls ja no SOLt'oblida,
he vist DOa REml'alba,
he vist DOla REmposta,
he vist lo DOfàcil i lo FAque costa,
ho he LAmvist SOLpelat,
ho he DOvist REmpelut,
m’he DOvist REmgegant,
m’he DOvist FAmenut,
però FAres havia vist
res que sigui SOLcom tu.

DOTu em MImtens als teus LAmpeus,
espeSOLrant per fer la reFAvolta
que viSOLbri per tot l’uniDOvers, SOL
perquè DOtu em MImtens als teus LAmpeus.
Podria SOLfer una volta i una FAaltra,
però aquest SOLés el meu últim LAmvers. MI

We are the conFAgost,
we are the DOfight,
we are change, SOLwe are the river,
we are the LAmlost,
we are the LAmlost.

FA DO SOL LAm
FA DO SOL x2

He vist deDOserts a la deREmriva,
i he vist plaDOers que no m’omREmplien,
he vist la DOnit fer-se més FAfosca,
i he vist com LAml’odi no faria cap SOLresposta,
he vist la DOcara de l’aleREmgria,
i he vist molt clar que la DOinnocència és la REmguia,
he vist la DOllum de la sorFAtida,
he vist finals LAmconvertir-se en nous SOLorígens,
però FAres havia vist
res que sigui com SOLtu.

DOTu em MImtens als teus LAmpeus,
espeSOLrant per fer la reFAvolta
que viSOLbri per tot l’uniDOvers, SOL
perquè DOtu em MImtens als teus LAmpeus.
Podria SOLfer una volta i una FAaltra,
però aquest SOLés el meu últim LAmvers. MI

We are the conFAgost,
we are the DOfight,
we are change, SOLwe are the river,
we are the LAmlost,
we are the LAmlost,
we are the LAmlost,
we are the LAmlost.

FA DO SOL LAm x2

Els acords de Catorze són un cançoner en el qual guitarristes i músics podeu trobar, ben ordenats, els acords de les millors cançons en català.

Heart
Desa la publicació

Has trobat algun error en aquesta cançó? Escriu-nos a acordscatorze@gmail.com o deixa un comentari i el corregirem. Gràcies!

Notació
To
+1 semitò
-1 semitò
Velocitat
Afinador Imprimir Error? Contribueix
Afinador Imprimir Error? +
Separation
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