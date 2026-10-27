La cançó està en tonalitat original; si la transposeu tres semitons cap avall, potser la trobareu més fàcil de tocar.
MI♭MI♭sus4MI♭MI♭sus4
MI♭Ara torna en mi tota la calma. MI♭Ara que la pluja ja ha passat, DOmsemblo recoLA♭brar tota espeMI♭rança DOmi és perquè tu esSI♭tàs al meu cosMI♭tat.
MI♭Tot aquest soroll que ara m'espanta MI♭va fugint si tornes a cantar. DOmTombes tots els LA♭murs amb la miMI♭rada, DOmfas que res em peSI♭si al camiMI♭nar.
LA♭Com un cop MI♭d'aire, tu em SOLportes la bona DOmsort. CanLA♭tem sempre la temMI♭pesta entre tots SI♭dos.
OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee! Tu SI♭fas que brillin esMI♭trelles. OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee! Les gèSI♭lides nits d'hiMI♭vern. OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee! Tu SI♭fas que fugin les DOmpenes. OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee! Si al meu SI♭cap hi ha un bon merMI♭der.
LA♭MI♭SI♭DOm LA♭MI♭SI♭ LA♭MI♭SOLDOm LA♭MI♭SI♭
MI♭Ara torno a veure-hi esperança. MI♭Ara que aquest vent ja va afluixant, DOmsemblo recoLA♭brar tota la MI♭calma DOmmentre la por i SI♭l'odi van marMI♭xant.
MI♭Tot aquest soroll tan ple de ràbia MI♭passa a dins si em tornes a cantar. DOmI en un diLA♭a gris de tramunMI♭tana, DOmets el fil de llum SI♭que balla al MI♭mar.
LA♭Com un cop MI♭d'aire, tu em SOLportes la bona DOmsort. Cantem LA♭sempre la temMI♭pesta entre tots SI♭dos.
OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee! Tu SI♭fas que brillin esMI♭trelles. OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee! Les gèSI♭lides nits d'hiMI♭vern. OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee! Tu SI♭fas que fugin les DOmpenes. OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee! Si al meu SI♭cap hi ha un bon merMI♭der. OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee! Tu SI♭fas que brillin esMI♭trelles. OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee! Les gèSI♭lides nits d'hiMI♭vern. OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee! Tu SI♭fas que fugin les DOmpenes. OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee! Si al meu SI♭cap hi ha un bon merMI♭der.