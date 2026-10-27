MI♭ MI♭sus4 MI♭ MI♭sus4



MI♭ Ara torna en mi tota la calma.

MI♭ Ara que la pluja ja ha passat,

DOm semblo reco LA♭ brar tota espe MI♭ rança

DOm i és perquè tu es SI♭ tàs al meu cos MI♭ tat.



MI♭ Tot aquest soroll que ara m'espanta

MI♭ va fugint si tornes a cantar.

DOm Tombes tots els LA♭ murs amb la mi MI♭ rada,

DOm fas que res em pe SI♭ si al cami MI♭ nar.



LA♭ Com un cop MI♭ d'aire, tu em SOL portes la bona DOm sort.

Can LA♭ tem sempre la tem MI♭ pesta entre tots SI♭ dos.



O LA♭ ioioo! Aia MI♭ iee!

Tu SI♭ fas que brillin es MI♭ trelles.

O LA♭ ioioo! Aia MI♭ iee!

Les gè SI♭ lides nits d'hi MI♭ vern.

O LA♭ ioioo! Aia MI♭ iee!

Tu SI♭ fas que fugin les DOm penes.

O LA♭ ioioo! Aia MI♭ iee!

Si al meu SI♭ cap hi ha un bon mer MI♭ der.



LA♭ MI♭ SI♭ DOm

LA♭ MI♭ SI♭

LA♭ MI♭ SOL DOm

LA♭ MI♭ SI♭



MI♭ Ara torno a veure-hi esperança.

MI♭ Ara que aquest vent ja va afluixant,

DOm semblo reco LA♭ brar tota la MI♭ calma

DOm mentre la por i SI♭ l'odi van mar MI♭ xant.



MI♭ Tot aquest soroll tan ple de ràbia

MI♭ passa a dins si em tornes a cantar.

DOm I en un di LA♭ a gris de tramun MI♭ tana,

DOm ets el fil de llum SI♭ que balla al MI♭ mar.



LA♭ Com un cop MI♭ d'aire, tu em SOL portes la bona DOm sort.

Cantem LA♭ sempre la tem MI♭ pesta entre tots SI♭ dos.



O LA♭ ioioo! Aia MI♭ iee!

Tu SI♭ fas que brillin es MI♭ trelles.

O LA♭ ioioo! Aia MI♭ iee!

Les gè SI♭ lides nits d'hi MI♭ vern.

O LA♭ ioioo! Aia MI♭ iee!

Tu SI♭ fas que fugin les DOm penes.

O LA♭ ioioo! Aia MI♭ iee!

Si al meu SI♭ cap hi ha un bon mer MI♭ der.

O LA♭ ioioo! Aia MI♭ iee!

Tu SI♭ fas que brillin es MI♭ trelles.

O LA♭ ioioo! Aia MI♭ iee!

Les gè SI♭ lides nits d'hi MI♭ vern.

O LA♭ ioioo! Aia MI♭ iee!

Tu SI♭ fas que fugin les DOm penes.

O LA♭ ioioo! Aia MI♭ iee!

Si al meu SI♭ cap hi ha un bon mer MI♭ der.



O LA♭ ioioo! Aia MI♭ iee!

O SI♭ ioioo! Aiaia MI♭ iee…