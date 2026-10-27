Ara (Acords)

Ara torna en mi tota la calma

Acords Acords
David Ros
david ros ara
david ros ara

La cançó està en tonalitat original; si la transposeu tres semitons cap avall, potser la trobareu més fàcil de tocar.

MI♭ MI♭sus4 MI♭ MI♭sus4

MI♭Ara torna en mi tota la calma.
MI♭Ara que la pluja ja ha passat,
DOmsemblo recoLA♭brar tota espeMI♭rança
DOmi és perquè tu esSI♭tàs al meu cosMI♭tat.

MI♭Tot aquest soroll que ara m'espanta
MI♭va fugint si tornes a cantar.
DOmTombes tots els LA♭murs amb la miMI♭rada,
DOmfas que res em peSI♭si al camiMI♭nar.

LA♭Com un cop MI♭d'aire, tu em SOLportes la bona DOmsort.
CanLA♭tem sempre la temMI♭pesta entre tots SI♭dos.

OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee!
Tu SI♭fas que brillin esMI♭trelles.
OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee!
Les gèSI♭lides nits d'hiMI♭vern.
OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee!
Tu SI♭fas que fugin les DOmpenes.
OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee!
Si al meu SI♭cap hi ha un bon merMI♭der.

LA♭ MI♭ SI♭ DOm
LA♭ MI♭ SI♭
LA♭ MI♭ SOL DOm
LA♭ MI♭ SI♭

MI♭Ara torno a veure-hi esperança.
MI♭Ara que aquest vent ja va afluixant,
DOmsemblo recoLA♭brar tota la MI♭calma
DOmmentre la por i SI♭l'odi van marMI♭xant.

MI♭Tot aquest soroll tan ple de ràbia
MI♭passa a dins si em tornes a cantar.
DOmI en un diLA♭a gris de tramunMI♭tana,
DOmets el fil de llum SI♭que balla al MI♭mar.

LA♭Com un cop MI♭d'aire, tu em SOLportes la bona DOmsort.
Cantem LA♭sempre la temMI♭pesta entre tots SI♭dos.

OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee!
Tu SI♭fas que brillin esMI♭trelles.
OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee!
Les gèSI♭lides nits d'hiMI♭vern.
OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee!
Tu SI♭fas que fugin les DOmpenes.
OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee!
Si al meu SI♭cap hi ha un bon merMI♭der.
OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee!
Tu SI♭fas que brillin esMI♭trelles.
OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee!
Les gèSI♭lides nits d'hiMI♭vern.
OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee!
Tu SI♭fas que fugin les DOmpenes.
OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee!
Si al meu SI♭cap hi ha un bon merMI♭der.

OLA♭ioioo! AiaMI♭iee!
OSI♭ioioo! AiaiaMI♭iee…

Els acords de Catorze són un cançoner en el qual guitarristes i músics podeu trobar, ben ordenats, els acords de les millors cançons en català.

Heart
Desa la publicació

Has trobat algun error en aquesta cançó? Escriu-nos a acordscatorze@gmail.com o deixa un comentari i el corregirem. Gràcies!

Notació
To
+1 semitò
-1 semitò
Velocitat
Afinador Imprimir Error? Contribueix
Afinador Imprimir Error? +
Separation
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