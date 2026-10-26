MIAraFA#mque he fos DO#mtota la LAneu, MIaFA#mra ja DO#mno LAtinc por a un adéu. No, no, MIno em FA#mtremoDO#mla la LAveu.
SIDO#mLA x2
Ja no et DO#mploro quan em LAveig al miMIrall si ens DO#mdiem les merdes LAque ens van fer SIsus4mal.
MIAra FA#mja DO#mno peses dins LAmeu, MIara que FA#mhe DO#mcurat part del meu doLAlor.
DO#mNo em treLAmola la SIveu,DO#mLA DO#mno em treLAmola la SIveuDO#m. LA
Ja no et DO#mploro quan em LAveig al miMIrall si ens diDO#mem les merdes que LAens van fer MImal. Ja no et DO#mploro quan em LAveig al miMIrall si ens DO#mtrobem donant la LAvolta a l'esSIsus4piral.
MIYou SIsay you want it, DO#mbut you don't reLAally show it. MIYou'SIve tried to try, DO#mbut you deserve oLAne more shot. MIYou SIsay you want it, DO#mbut you don't reLAally show it. MII SIfeel you are hiding your love. MIYou SIsay you want it, DO#mbut you don't reLAally show it. MIYou'SIve tried to try, DO#mbut you deserve oLAne more shot. MIYou SIsay you want it, DO#mbut you don't reLAally show it. DO#mI feel you are hiLAding your love.