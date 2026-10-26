Ara (Les merdes II) (Acords)

Ara que he fos tota la neu

Acords Acords
Stay Homas
stay homas agua
stay homas agua
MI FA#m DO#m LA x2

MIAraFA#mque he fos DO#mtota la LAneu,
MIaFA#mra ja DO#mno LAtinc por a un adéu. No, no,
MIno em FA#mtremoDO#mla la LAveu.

SI DO#m LA x2

Ja no et DO#mploro quan em LAveig al miMIrall
si ens DO#mdiem les merdes LAque ens van fer SIsus4mal.

MIAra FA#mja DO#mno peses dins LAmeu,
MIara que FA#mhe DO#mcurat part del meu doLAlor.

DO#mNo em treLAmola la SIveu,DO#m LA
DO#mno em treLAmola la SIveuDO#m. LA

Ja no et DO#mploro quan em LAveig al miMIrall
si ens diDO#mem les merdes que LAens van fer MImal.
Ja no et DO#mploro quan em LAveig al miMIrall
si ens DO#mtrobem donant la LAvolta a l'esSIsus4piral.

MIYou SIsay you want it,
DO#mbut you don't reLAally show it.
MIYou'SIve tried to try,
DO#mbut you deserve oLAne more shot.
MIYou SIsay you want it,
DO#mbut you don't reLAally show it.
MII SIfeel you are hiding your love.
MIYou SIsay you want it,
DO#mbut you don't reLAally show it.
MIYou'SIve tried to try,
DO#mbut you deserve oLAne more shot.
MIYou SIsay you want it,
DO#mbut you don't reLAally show it.
DO#mI feel you are hiLAding your love.

MI

Els acords de Catorze són un cançoner en el qual guitarristes i músics podeu trobar, ben ordenats, els acords de les millors cançons en català.

Heart
Desa la publicació

Has trobat algun error en aquesta cançó? Escriu-nos a acordscatorze@gmail.com o deixa un comentari i el corregirem. Gràcies!

Notació
To
+1 semitò
-1 semitò
Velocitat
Afinador Imprimir Error? Contribueix
Afinador Imprimir Error? +
Separation
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