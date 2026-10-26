MI FA#m DO#m LA x2



MI Ara FA#m que he fos DO#m tota la LA neu,

MI a FA#m ra ja DO#m no LA tinc por a un adéu. No, no,

MI no em FA#m tremo DO#m la la LA veu.



SI DO#m LA x2



Ja no et DO#m ploro quan em LA veig al mi MI rall

si ens DO#m diem les merdes LA que ens van fer SIsus4 mal.



MI Ara FA#m ja DO#m no peses dins LA meu,

MI ara que FA#m he DO#m curat part del meu do LA lor.



DO#m No em tre LA mola la SI veu, DO#m LA

DO#m no em tre LA mola la SI veu DO#m . LA



Ja no et DO#m ploro quan em LA veig al mi MI rall

si ens di DO#m em les merdes que LA ens van fer MI mal.

Ja no et DO#m ploro quan em LA veig al mi MI rall

si ens DO#m trobem donant la LA volta a l'es SIsus4 piral.



MI You SI say you want it,

DO#m but you don't re LA ally show it.

MI You' SI ve tried to try,

DO#m but you deserve o LA ne more shot.

MI You SI say you want it,

DO#m but you don't re LA ally show it.

MI I SI feel you are hiding your love.

MI You SI say you want it,

DO#m but you don't re LA ally show it.

MI You' SI ve tried to try,

DO#m but you deserve o LA ne more shot.

MI You SI say you want it,

DO#m but you don't re LA ally show it.

DO#m I feel you are hi LA ding your love.



MI