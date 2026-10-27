LA♭ Duc tant de DOm temps

tan LA♭ cada a DOm quí,

LA♭ no m'hi FAm cap ni MI♭ es LA♭ dit

i no DOm sé

SI♭m què faig a LA♭ quí. LA♭sus4 LA♭



SI♭m I tot DOm allò FAm

que SI♭m aguanta DOm no FAm pot,

SI♭m me passa DOm per FAm l'ull,

és MI♭ continent i és SOL♭ contingut.



LA♭ M'assec da DOm vant

per LA♭ què no hi DOm cap,

LA♭ tot me FAm vessa pels MI♭ cos LA♭ tats

i DOm caic

SI♭m a da LA♭ vall. LA♭sus4 LA♭



SI♭m I tot DOm allò FAm

que SI♭m aguanta DOm no FAm pot,

SI♭m me passa DOm per FAm l'ull,

és MI♭ continent i és SOL♭ contingut.

És MI♭ continent i és SOL♭ contingut.

És MI♭ continent i és SOL♭ contingut.

És MI♭ continent i és SOL♭ contin LA♭maj7 gut.



LA♭ Duc tant de DOm temps

tan LA♭ cada a DOm quí,

LA♭ no m'hi FAm cap ni es LA♭ dit.