Continent i contingut (Acords)

Duc tant de temps

Acords Acords
Maria Hein
maria hein continent i contingut
maria hein continent i contingut
LA♭Duc tant de DOmtemps
tanLA♭cada aDOmquí,
LA♭no m'hi FAmcap ni MI♭esLA♭dit
i no DOm
SI♭mquè faig aLA♭quí. LA♭sus4 LA♭

SI♭mI tot DOmallò FAm
que SI♭maguanta DOmnoFAmpot,
SI♭mme passa DOmper FAml'ull,
és MI♭continent i és SOL♭contingut.

LA♭M'assec daDOmvant
perLA♭què no hi DOmcap,
LA♭tot me FAmvessa pels MI♭cosLA♭tats
i DOmcaic
SI♭ma daLA♭vall. LA♭sus4 LA♭

SI♭mI tot DOmallò FAm
que SI♭maguanta DOmnoFAmpot,
SI♭mme passa DOmper FAml'ull,
és MI♭continent i és SOL♭contingut.
És MI♭continent i és SOL♭contingut.
És MI♭continent i és SOL♭contingut.
És MI♭continent i és SOL♭continLA♭maj7gut.

LA♭Duc tant de DOmtemps
tanLA♭cada aDOmquí,
LA♭no m'hi FAmcap ni es LA♭dit.

Els acords de Catorze són un cançoner en el qual guitarristes i músics podeu trobar, ben ordenats, els acords de les millors cançons en català.

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Desa la publicació

Has trobat algun error en aquesta cançó? Escriu-nos a acordscatorze@gmail.com o deixa un comentari i el corregirem. Gràcies!

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