LA♭Duc tant de DOmtemps tanLA♭cada aDOmquí, LA♭no m'hi FAmcap ni MI♭esLA♭dit i no DOmsé SI♭mquè faig aLA♭quí. LA♭sus4LA♭
SI♭mI tot DOmallò FAm que SI♭maguanta DOmnoFAmpot, SI♭mme passa DOmper FAml'ull, és MI♭continent i és SOL♭contingut.
LA♭M'assec daDOmvant perLA♭què no hi DOmcap, LA♭tot me FAmvessa pels MI♭cosLA♭tats i DOmcaic SI♭ma daLA♭vall. LA♭sus4LA♭
SI♭mI tot DOmallò FAm que SI♭maguanta DOmnoFAmpot, SI♭mme passa DOmper FAml'ull, és MI♭continent i és SOL♭contingut. És MI♭continent i és SOL♭contingut. És MI♭continent i és SOL♭contingut. És MI♭continent i és SOL♭continLA♭maj7gut.
LA♭Duc tant de DOmtemps tanLA♭cada aDOmquí, LA♭no m'hi FAmcap ni es LA♭dit.