Drames (Acords)

Només guanyem al futbol

Acords Acords
Adala
Cel - Acords i lletres d'Adala per a guitarra i ukelele
Cel - Acords i lletres d'Adala per a guitarra i ukelele
Intro:
FAm LA#m x8

FAmDrames, LA#mi a Barcelona tot són FAmdrames.
LA#mVinguis d'on vinguis tot són FAmdrames.
LA#mVagis on vagis tot són FAmdrames, LA#moh oh oh.

FAmDrames, LA#mi a Barcelona tot són FAmdrames.
LA#mMiris on miris tot són FAmdrames.
LA#mI a Barcelona tot són FAmdrames, oh LA#moh oh.

FAmAquí hi els moments de LA#mfam que la fama.
FAmAquí hi han els que LA#mmanen i els que mamen.
FAmAquí hi ha qui ameLA#mnaça i qui s'abraça.
FAmAquí o tot és poLA#mc o tot és massa.

FAmI si ens ataquen en el LA#mlloc on tot fa mal,
FAmhas de saber que estem curLA#mtits de baix a dalt.
FAmMasses derrotes s'han lluitLA#mat fins al final.
FAmMasses mentides sembLA#mlen dissoldre la sal.

FAmI ens arriben les LA#mones
FAmd'una mar que fa temps que LA#mplora.
FAmI on s'hi banya una EuLA#mropa
FAmsoluble iLA#m xopa.

FAmDrames, LA#mi a Barcelona tot són FAmdrames.
LA#mVagis on vagis tot són FAmdrames.
LA#mVinguis d’on vinguis tot són FAmdrames, LA#moh oh oh.

FAm LA#m x4

FAmI a la tele tot drama,
BarceLA#mlona és un farol.
NoFAmmés guanyem al futLA#mbol,
però Barna de qui és?

FAmI ens han posat barreres
LA#mperò ens han fet aixecar el vol.
FAmHan perdut el control,
pero LA#mjove

Diga-FAmli, lilili, LA#mlililili
que ja FAmno et volen al barri
si no LA#mvas de consumir.

Explica-FAmli, lilili, LA#mlililili
que el FAmturisme mata al barri,
que el voLA#mlem ben lluny d'aquí.

FAmDrames, LA#msi no tens peles tot són FAmdrames.
LA#mBarna per tothom és un FAmdrama.
LA#mSi no tens peles tot són FAmdrames, oh, LA#moh, oh.

FAmDrames, LA#mThe Cold December sempre FAmdrames.
LA#mRididididididi FAmdrames.
LA#mI aquí de tot en fem un FAmdrama, oh, LA#moh, oh.

FAm LA#m x8

 

 

 

Un cançoner en què guitarristes i músics podeu trobar, ben ordenats, els acords de les millors cançons en català.

Heart
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