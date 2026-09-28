Intro:
FAm LA#m x8 FAmDrames, LA#mi a Barcelona tot són FAmdrames. LA#mVinguis d'on vinguis tot són FAmdrames. LA#mVagis on vagis tot són FAmdrames, LA#moh oh oh. FAmDrames, LA#mi a Barcelona tot són FAmdrames. LA#mMiris on miris tot són FAmdrames. LA#mI a Barcelona tot són FAmdrames, oh LA#moh oh. FAmAquí hi els moments de LA#mfam que la fama. FAmAquí hi han els que LA#mmanen i els que mamen. FAmAquí hi ha qui ame LA#mnaça i qui s'abraça. FAmAquí o tot és po LA#mc o tot és massa. FAmI si ens ataquen en el LA#mlloc on tot fa mal, FAmhas de saber que estem cur LA#mtits de baix a dalt. FAmMasses derrotes s'han lluit LA#mat fins al final. FAmMasses mentides semb LA#mlen dissoldre la sal. FAmI ens arriben les LA#mones FAmd'una mar que fa temps que LA#mplora. FAmI on s'hi banya una Eu LA#mropa FAmsoluble i LA#m xopa. FAmDrames, LA#mi a Barcelona tot són FAmdrames. LA#mVagis on vagis tot són FAmdrames. LA#mVinguis d’on vinguis tot són FAmdrames, LA#moh oh oh. FAm LA#m x4 FAmI a la tele tot drama,
Barce
LA#mlona és un farol.
No
FAmmés guanyem al fut LA#mbol,
però Barna de qui és?
FAmI ens han posat barreres LA#mperò ens han fet aixecar el vol. FAmHan perdut el control,
pero
LA#mjove
Diga-
FAmli, lilili, LA#mlililili
que ja
FAmno et volen al barri
si no
LA#mvas de consumir.
Explica-
FAmli, lilili, LA#mlililili
que el
FAmturisme mata al barri,
que el vo
LA#mlem ben lluny d'aquí. FAmDrames, LA#msi no tens peles tot són FAmdrames. LA#mBarna per tothom és un FAmdrama. LA#mSi no tens peles tot són FAmdrames, oh, LA#moh, oh. FAmDrames, LA#mThe Cold December sempre FAmdrames. LA#mRididididididi FAmdrames. LA#mI aquí de tot en fem un FAmdrama, oh, LA#moh, oh. FAm LA#m x8
Barce
No
però Barna de qui és?
pero
Diga-
que ja
si no
Explica-
que el
que el vo