Intro:

FAm LA#m x8



FAm Drames, LA#m i a Barcelona tot són FAm drames.

LA#m Vinguis d'on vinguis tot són FAm drames.

LA#m Vagis on vagis tot són FAm drames, LA#m oh oh oh.



FAm Drames, LA#m i a Barcelona tot són FAm drames.

LA#m Miris on miris tot són FAm drames.

LA#m I a Barcelona tot són FAm drames, oh LA#m oh oh.



FAm Aquí hi els moments de LA#m fam que la fama.

FAm Aquí hi han els que LA#m manen i els que mamen.

FAm Aquí hi ha qui ame LA#m naça i qui s'abraça.

FAm Aquí o tot és po LA#m c o tot és massa.



FAm I si ens ataquen en el LA#m lloc on tot fa mal,

FAm has de saber que estem cur LA#m tits de baix a dalt.

FAm Masses derrotes s'han lluit LA#m at fins al final.

FAm Masses mentides semb LA#m len dissoldre la sal.



FAm I ens arriben les LA#m ones

FAm d'una mar que fa temps que LA#m plora.

FAm I on s'hi banya una Eu LA#m ropa

FAm soluble i LA#m xopa.



FAm Drames, LA#m i a Barcelona tot són FAm drames.

LA#m Vagis on vagis tot són FAm drames.

LA#m Vinguis d’on vinguis tot són FAm drames, LA#m oh oh oh.



FAm LA#m x4



FAm I a la tele tot drama,

Barce LA#m lona és un farol.

No FAm més guanyem al fut LA#m bol,

però Barna de qui és?



FAm I ens han posat barreres

LA#m però ens han fet aixecar el vol.

FAm Han perdut el control,

pero LA#m jove



Diga- FAm li, lilili, LA#m lililili

que ja FAm no et volen al barri

si no LA#m vas de consumir.



Explica- FAm li, lilili, LA#m lililili

que el FAm turisme mata al barri,

que el vo LA#m lem ben lluny d'aquí.



FAm Drames, LA#m si no tens peles tot són FAm drames.

LA#m Barna per tothom és un FAm drama.

LA#m Si no tens peles tot són FAm drames, oh, LA#m oh, oh.



FAm Drames, LA#m The Cold December sempre FAm drames.

LA#m Rididididididi FAm drames.

LA#m I aquí de tot en fem un FAm drama, oh, LA#m oh, oh.



FAm LA#m x8