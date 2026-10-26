Està plovent (Acords)

Està plovent i no tinc cap pressa

Acords Acords
Els Pets
els pets calla i balla
els pets calla i balla
Intro: DO→ FA→ DO→ FA x4

DOEstà ploFA→vent i SOLno tinc cap DO→presFA→sa, DO→ FA
DOestà ploFA→vent i SOLno tinc cap DO→FA→son; DO→ FA
no tinc paSOLraigües, DO→però SIm→m'és iLAgual,
FAestà ploSOLvent, però em vull muDOllar.

DO→ FA→ DO→ FA x2

DOLa meva ment FA→necesSOLsita aigua DO→fresFA→ca, DO→ FA
DOi el penFA→sament vull SOLrefrigeDO→FA→rar; DO→ FA
no tinc paSOLraigües, DO→però SIm→m'és iLAgual,
FAestà ploSOLvent i em vull muDOllar.

DO→ FA→ DO→ FA x2

MINo em doneu LAmsolucions,MIno vull LAmraons,
REno més problemes d'emoSOL→ciLA→ons. SI

DOSento l'oFA→lor de SOLterra muDO→llaFA→da, DO→ FA
DOés el miFA→llor per SOLrefrescar el DO→FA→cap; DO→ FA
no tinc paSOLraigües, DO→però SIm→m'és iLAgual,
FAestà ploSOLvent, però em vull muDO→llar. FA→ DO→ FA
Està ploSOLvent, però em vull muDOllar.

DO→ FA→ DO→ FA x2

Els acords de Catorze són un cançoner en el qual guitarristes i músics podeu trobar, ben ordenats, els acords de les millors cançons en català.

Heart
Desa la publicació

Has trobat algun error en aquesta cançó? Escriu-nos a acordscatorze@gmail.com o deixa un comentari i el corregirem. Gràcies!

Notació
To
+1 semitò
-1 semitò
Velocitat
Afinador Imprimir Error? Contribueix
Afinador Imprimir Error? +
Separation
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