Intro:
DO→ FA→ DO→ FA x4 DOEstà plo FA→vent i SOLno tinc cap DO→pres FA→sa, DO→ FA DOestà plo FA→vent i SOLno tinc cap DO→ FA→son; DO→ FA
no tinc pa
SOLraigües, DO→però SIm→m'és i LAgual, FAestà plo SOLvent, però em vull mu DOllar. DO→ FA→ DO→ FA x2 DOLa meva ment FA→neces SOLsita aigua DO→fres FA→ca, DO→ FA DOi el pen FA→sament vull SOLrefrige DO→ FA→rar; DO→ FA
no tinc pa
SOLraigües, DO→però SIm→m'és i LAgual, FAestà plo SOLvent i em vull mu DOllar. DO→ FA→ DO→ FA x2 MINo em doneu LAmsolucions, MIno vull LAmraons, REno més problemes d'emo SOL→ci LA→ons. SI DOSento l'o FA→lor de SOLterra mu DO→lla FA→da, DO→ FA DOés el mi FA→llor per SOLrefrescar el DO→ FA→cap; DO→ FA
no tinc pa
SOLraigües, DO→però SIm→m'és i LAgual, FAestà plo SOLvent, però em vull mu DO→llar. FA→ DO→ FA
Està plo
SOLvent, però em vull mu DOllar. DO→ FA→ DO→ FA x2
no tinc pa
no tinc pa
no tinc pa
Està plo