Intro: DO→ FA→ DO→ FA x4



DO Està plo FA→ vent i SOL no tinc cap DO→ pres FA→ sa, DO→ FA

DO està plo FA→ vent i SOL no tinc cap DO→ FA→ son; DO→ FA

no tinc pa SOL raigües, DO→ però SIm→ m'és i LA gual,

FA està plo SOL vent, però em vull mu DO llar.



DO→ FA→ DO→ FA x2



DO La meva ment FA→ neces SOL sita aigua DO→ fres FA→ ca, DO→ FA

DO i el pen FA→ sament vull SOL refrige DO→ FA→ rar; DO→ FA

no tinc pa SOL raigües, DO→ però SIm→ m'és i LA gual,

FA està plo SOL vent i em vull mu DO llar.



DO→ FA→ DO→ FA x2



MI No em doneu LAm solucions, MI no vull LAm raons,

RE no més problemes d'emo SOL→ ci LA→ ons. SI



DO Sento l'o FA→ lor de SOL terra mu DO→ lla FA→ da, DO→ FA

DO és el mi FA→ llor per SOL refrescar el DO→ FA→ cap; DO→ FA

no tinc pa SOL raigües, DO→ però SIm→ m'és i LA gual,

FA està plo SOL vent, però em vull mu DO→ llar. FA→ DO→ FA

Està plo SOL vent, però em vull mu DO llar.



DO→ FA→ DO→ FA x2