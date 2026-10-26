SOLDays, LAmpassing by the crowd DOjoy can rise from the dark REas a flash in the forest. SOL
SOLHey! LAmFor once I’ll tell you what’s true DOand how special you are REyou’re the smile to my soundtrack. SOL
SOLHave I told you lately LAmwe are friends through this trip of time? DOOh! What is time? REThe kind of thing that no one knows. SOL SOLTake a look at who’s around you LAmspin in circles, ring around with you.
SOLDid I ever tell you we are drivers through a road called life? LAmOh! What is life? DOA piece of pie, bursting from the seams that everything’s alright REspin in circles, jump together now. SOL
DOShine, you can make it grow SOL LAmfrom the summer ground REto the highest clouds. DO
SOLFantastic sun SImfantastic us SOLfantastic girls SImfantastic life SOLfantastic band SImfantastic rice SOLfantastic light SImfantastic night LAmfantastic you REfantastic time.