SOL LAm DO RE SOL



SOL Days,

LAm passing by the crowd

DO joy can rise from the dark

RE as a flash in the forest. SOL



SOL Hey!

LAm For once I’ll tell you what’s true

DO and how special you are

RE you’re the smile to my soundtrack. SOL



SOL Have I told you lately

LAm we are friends through this trip of time?

DO Oh! What is time?

RE The kind of thing that no one knows. SOL

SOL Take a look at who’s around you

LAm spin in circles, ring around with you.



SOL Did I ever tell you we are drivers through a road called life?

LAm Oh! What is life?

DO A piece of pie, bursting from the seams that everything’s alright

RE spin in circles, jump together now. SOL



DO Shine, you can make it grow SOL

LAm from the summer ground

RE to the highest clouds. DO



SOL Fantastic sun

SIm fantastic us

SOL fantastic girls

SIm fantastic life

SOL fantastic band

SIm fantastic rice

SOL fantastic light

SIm fantastic night

LAm fantastic you

RE fantastic time.