Fantastic (anuncio estrella damm) (Acords)

SOL-LAm-DO-RE-SOL

Acords Acords
Love of Lesbian
SOL LAm DO RE SOL

SOLDays,
LAmpassing by the crowd
DOjoy can rise from the dark
REas a flash in the forest. SOL

SOLHey!
LAmFor once I’ll tell you what’s true
DOand how special you are
REyou’re the smile to my soundtrack. SOL

SOLHave I told you lately
LAmwe are friends through this trip of time?
DOOh! What is time?
REThe kind of thing that no one knows. SOL
SOLTake a look at who’s around you
LAmspin in circles, ring around with you.

SOLDid I ever tell you we are drivers through a road called life?
LAmOh! What is life?
DOA piece of pie, bursting from the seams that everything’s alright
REspin in circles, jump together now. SOL

DOShine, you can make it grow SOL
LAmfrom the summer ground
REto the highest clouds. DO

SOLFantastic sun
SImfantastic us
SOLfantastic girls
SImfantastic life
SOLfantastic band
SImfantastic rice
SOLfantastic light
SImfantastic night
LAmfantastic you
REfantastic time.

Els acords de Catorze són un cançoner en el qual guitarristes i músics podeu trobar, ben ordenats, els acords de les millors cançons en català.

Heart
Desa la publicació

Has trobat algun error en aquesta cançó? Escriu-nos a acordscatorze@gmail.com o deixa un comentari i el corregirem. Gràcies!

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