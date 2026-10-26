FA#m RE→ MI LA→ MI7



I just wanna see my LA friends,

I wanna walk the streets FA#m again,

but I gotta be RE patient. MI

Let's enjoy this confi LA nati MI7 on.



I just wanna feel your LA love,

'cause Instagram is not enough FA#m for me,

so I gotta be RE patient. MI

Let's enjoy this confi LA nati MI7 on.



DO#7 But everyday we'll sing a FA#m song

to SI7 make you dance

until this MI7 ends.



I wanna see my LA friends,

I wanna walk the streets FA#m again, again, again,

but I gotta be RE patient. MI

Let's enjoy this confi LA nati MI7 on.



Si tens ganes de FA#m sortir,

ho sento, però no MI pots:

t'hauràs de quedar a LA→ MI7 dins.



LA Però amb els vídeos d'aquests FA#m tres,

jo he sigut molt fe RE liç. MI

Podria viure ai LA xí. MI7



DO#7 Ai! Aquest virus que FA#m tenim

tam SI7 bé ha acostat ca MI7 mins.



I just wanna see my LA friends,

I wanna walk the streets FA#m again,

but I gotta be RE patient. MI

Let's enjoy this confi LA nati FA#m on.

But I gotta be RE patient. MI

Let's enjoy this confi LA nati FA#m on.

I gotta be RE patient. MI

Let's enjoy this confi LA nati MI7 on. LAmaj7