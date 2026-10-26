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  • Gotta be patient (ft Judit Neddermann) (Acords)

Gotta be patient (ft Judit Neddermann) (Acords)

I just wanna see my friends

Acords Acords
Stay Homas
FA#m RE→ MI LA→ MI7

I just wanna see my LAfriends,
I wanna walk the streets FA#magain,
but I gotta be REpatient. MI
Let's enjoy this confiLAnatiMI7on.

I just wanna feel your LAlove,
'cause Instagram is not enough FA#mfor me,
so I gotta be REpatient. MI
Let's enjoy this confiLAnatiMI7on.

DO#7But everyday we'll sing a FA#msong
to SI7make you dance
until this MI7ends.

I wanna see my LAfriends,
I wanna walk the streets FA#magain, again, again,
but I gotta be REpatient. MI
Let's enjoy this confiLAnatiMI7on.

Si tens ganes de FA#msortir,
ho sento, però no MIpots:
t'hauràs de quedar a LA→MI7dins.

LAPerò amb els vídeos d'aquests FA#mtres,
jo he sigut molt feREliç. MI
Podria viure aiLAxí. MI7

DO#7Ai! Aquest virus que FA#mtenim
tamSI7bé ha acostat caMI7mins.

I just wanna see my LAfriends,
I wanna walk the streets FA#magain,
but I gotta be REpatient. MI
Let's enjoy this confiLAnatiFA#mon.
But I gotta be REpatient. MI
Let's enjoy this confiLAnatiFA#mon.
I gotta be REpatient. MI
Let's enjoy this confiLAnatiMI7on. LAmaj7

Els acords de Catorze són un cançoner en el qual guitarristes i músics podeu trobar, ben ordenats, els acords de les millors cançons en català.

Heart
Desa la publicació

Has trobat algun error en aquesta cançó? Escriu-nos a acordscatorze@gmail.com o deixa un comentari i el corregirem. Gràcies!

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