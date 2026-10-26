I just wanna see my LAfriends, I wanna walk the streets FA#magain, but I gotta be REpatient. MI Let's enjoy this confiLAnatiMI7on.
I just wanna feel your LAlove, 'cause Instagram is not enough FA#mfor me, so I gotta be REpatient. MI Let's enjoy this confiLAnatiMI7on.
DO#7But everyday we'll sing a FA#msong to SI7make you dance until this MI7ends.
I wanna see my LAfriends, I wanna walk the streets FA#magain, again, again, but I gotta be REpatient. MI Let's enjoy this confiLAnatiMI7on.
Si tens ganes de FA#msortir, ho sento, però no MIpots: t'hauràs de quedar a LA→MI7dins.
LAPerò amb els vídeos d'aquests FA#mtres, jo he sigut molt feREliç. MI Podria viure aiLAxí. MI7
DO#7Ai! Aquest virus que FA#mtenim tamSI7bé ha acostat caMI7mins.
I just wanna see my LAfriends, I wanna walk the streets FA#magain, but I gotta be REpatient. MI Let's enjoy this confiLAnatiFA#mon. But I gotta be REpatient. MI Let's enjoy this confiLAnatiFA#mon. I gotta be REpatient. MI Let's enjoy this confiLAnatiMI7on. LAmaj7