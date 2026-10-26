Standing Together (Acords)

Can I have the last glass of wine? And I'll get out of here

Acords Acords
Sidonie
sidonie shell kids
sidonie shell kids
RECan I have the last FA#mglass of wine? And I'll get SImout of here,
I SOLknow it's too late.
RELet's all drink to celeFA#mbrate good times and if the SImmorning comes,
we'll LA#hide our tears aMImgain.

The LArainbow MImchaser got LAlost in the MImclouds
LAlookin' for MImcolours to LApaint her a REcrown.

Feeling this old is undersFA#mtanding that my life SImwasn't lived
SOLwhat's more grace to come
REgrowing up knowing that I FA#mhave to grow up to SImlove myself,
LA#I'm a sight on MImearth.

LATravel MImwithout you, LAblind in my MImshell
to LAfill up my MImemptiness in my LApictures.

REStanding MImtogether,
SOLdrawing the LAyoungest light of REday,
smiling MImforever,
SOLwe bless the LAjoy that takes us aREway.

RE REsus4 RE REsus2 RE x2

Babe, you know I'll never FA#mlet you down and aSImlone on the breeze
SOLnext to you
I'm REriding all the roads, drying FA#mall our tears and thinkin' SIm"we are one"
LA#in this open MImsky.

LASend me a MImletter, I'll LAcut all the MImwords
I'll LAput them toMImgether to LAfind the word RElove.

REStanding MImtogether,
SOLdrawing the LAyoungest light of REday,
smiling MImforever,
SOLwe bless the LAjoy that takes us aREway.
REStanding MImtogether,
SOLdrawing the LAyoungest light of REday,
smiling MImforever,
SOLwe bless the LAjoy that takes us aREway.

RE REsus4 RE REsus2 RE x2

You don't REsus4know how I REneed REsus2your caREress.
My voiREsus4ce flows by your REside REsus2when we REsing.
REsus4 RE REsus2 RE Sha la la!
REsus4 RE REsus2 RE Sha la la!

I just REsus4sing for REthe loREsus2vers toREday,
pleaREsus4se stop the REwar REsus2and just REsay.
REsus4 RE REsus2 RE Sha la la!
REsus4 RE REsus2 RE Sha la la!

Els acords de Catorze són un cançoner en el qual guitarristes i músics podeu trobar, ben ordenats, els acords de les millors cançons en català.

Heart
Desa la publicació

Has trobat algun error en aquesta cançó? Escriu-nos a acordscatorze@gmail.com o deixa un comentari i el corregirem. Gràcies!

Notació
To
+1 semitò
-1 semitò
Velocitat
Afinador Imprimir Error? Contribueix
Afinador Imprimir Error? +
Separation
Subscriu-te al butlletí de Catorze
Enviem cada setmana un tast de cultura i literatura en català per correu electrònic.
Subscriu-t’hi
Subscriu-t’hi