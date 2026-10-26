RECan I have the last FA#mglass of wine? And I'll get SImout of here, I SOLknow it's too late. RELet's all drink to celeFA#mbrate good times and if the SImmorning comes, we'll LA#hide our tears aMImgain.
The LArainbow MImchaser got LAlost in the MImclouds LAlookin' for MImcolours to LApaint her a REcrown.
Feeling this old is undersFA#mtanding that my life SImwasn't lived SOLwhat's more grace to come REgrowing up knowing that I FA#mhave to grow up to SImlove myself, LA#I'm a sight on MImearth.
LATravel MImwithout you, LAblind in my MImshell to LAfill up my MImemptiness in my LApictures.
REStanding MImtogether, SOLdrawing the LAyoungest light of REday, smiling MImforever, SOLwe bless the LAjoy that takes us aREway.
REREsus4REREsus2RE x2
Babe, you know I'll never FA#mlet you down and aSImlone on the breeze SOLnext to you I'm REriding all the roads, drying FA#mall our tears and thinkin' SIm"we are one" LA#in this open MImsky.
LASend me a MImletter, I'll LAcut all the MImwords I'll LAput them toMImgether to LAfind the word RElove.
REStanding MImtogether, SOLdrawing the LAyoungest light of REday, smiling MImforever, SOLwe bless the LAjoy that takes us aREway. REStanding MImtogether, SOLdrawing the LAyoungest light of REday, smiling MImforever, SOLwe bless the LAjoy that takes us aREway.
REREsus4REREsus2RE x2
You don't REsus4know how I REneed REsus2your caREress. My voiREsus4ce flows by your REside REsus2when we REsing. REsus4REREsus2RE Sha la la! REsus4REREsus2RE Sha la la!
I just REsus4sing for REthe loREsus2vers toREday, pleaREsus4se stop the REwar REsus2and just REsay. REsus4REREsus2RE Sha la la! REsus4REREsus2RE Sha la la!