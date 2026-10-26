RE Can I have the last FA#m glass of wine? And I'll get SIm out of here,

I SOL know it's too late.

RE Let's all drink to cele FA#m brate good times and if the SIm morning comes,

we'll LA# hide our tears a MIm gain.



The LA rainbow MIm chaser got LA lost in the MIm clouds

LA lookin' for MIm colours to LA paint her a RE crown.



Feeling this old is unders FA#m tanding that my life SIm wasn't lived

SOL what's more grace to come

RE growing up knowing that I FA#m have to grow up to SIm love myself,

LA# I'm a sight on MIm earth.



LA Travel MIm without you, LA blind in my MIm shell

to LA fill up my MIm emptiness in my LA pictures.



RE Standing MIm together,

SOL drawing the LA youngest light of RE day,

smiling MIm forever,

SOL we bless the LA joy that takes us a RE way.



RE REsus4 RE REsus2 RE x2



Babe, you know I'll never FA#m let you down and a SIm lone on the breeze

SOL next to you

I'm RE riding all the roads, drying FA#m all our tears and thinkin' SIm "we are one"

LA# in this open MIm sky.



LA Send me a MIm letter, I'll LA cut all the MIm words

I'll LA put them to MIm gether to LA find the word RE love.



RE Standing MIm together,

SOL drawing the LA youngest light of RE day,

smiling MIm forever,

SOL we bless the LA joy that takes us a RE way.

RE Standing MIm together,

SOL drawing the LA youngest light of RE day,

smiling MIm forever,

SOL we bless the LA joy that takes us a RE way.



RE REsus4 RE REsus2 RE x2



You don't REsus4 know how I RE need REsus2 your ca RE ress.

My voi REsus4 ce flows by your RE side REsus2 when we RE sing.

REsus4 RE REsus2 RE Sha la la!

REsus4 RE REsus2 RE Sha la la!



I just REsus4 sing for RE the lo REsus2 vers to RE day,

plea REsus4 se stop the RE war REsus2 and just RE say.

REsus4 RE REsus2 RE Sha la la!

REsus4 RE REsus2 RE Sha la la!