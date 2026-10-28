Ar SOL riba i ja marxa, sec a la finestra,

les SOL portes es tanquen, són les set del vespre

i DO cada cop m'a RE propo més a SOL tu.



No em SOL fixo en cap arbre, vull la teva cara,

i RE sona als meus cascos la que a tu t'agrada

i DO cada cop m'a RE propo més a SOL tu.



DO Ara estem a RE quí, a SOL quí només tu i DO jo.

T'ho vull tornar a RE dir.



SOL Que t'estimo SI7 tant, tant, tant, DO tant

que RE t'imagino SOL sempre somri SI7 ent al meu da DO vant,

RE que t'estimo SOL tant, tant, tant, SI7 tant, tant, tant, DO tant,

si RE no hi haguessin SOL trens, vindria a SI7 veure't cami DO nant.

RE Sempre hi som tu i SOL jo, SI7 DO

RE sempre hi som tu i SOL jo. SI7 DO RE



SOL Ja no em cal imaginar-te RE si m'estàs mi SOL rant

al teu llit de matinada, RE quatre peus ju SOL gant.

DO Quina sort po RE der agafar-nos SOL de la mà, DO

quina sort que RE sempre et puc so SOL miar!



DO Ara estem a RE quí, a SOL quí només tu i DO jo.

T'ho vull tornar a RE dir.



SOL Que t'estimo SI7 tant, tant, tant, DO tant

que RE t'imagino SOL sempre somri SI7 ent al meu da DO vant,

RE que t'estimo SOL tant, tant, tant, SI7 tant, tant, tant, DO tant,

si RE no hi haguessin SOL trens, vindria a SI7 veure't cami DO nant,

RE que t'estimo SOL tant, tant, tant, SI7 tant, tant, tant, DO tant

que RE si marxés la SOL llum, vindria SI7 fins al teu por DO tal,

RE que t'estimo SOL tant, tant, tant, SI7 tant, tant, tant, DO tant,

si RE no hi haguessin SOL trens, vindria a SI7 veure't cami DO nant.



RE Sempre hi som tu i SOL jo, SI7 DO

RE sempre hi som tu i SOL jo, SI7 DO

RE sempre hi som tu i SOL jo.