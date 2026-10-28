T'estimo tant (Acords)

Arriba i ja marxa, sec a la finestra

Acords Acords
Ginestà
ginesta gira tot igual pero diferent
ginesta gira tot igual pero diferent
ArSOLriba i ja marxa, sec a la finestra,
les SOLportes es tanquen, són les set del vespre
i DOcada cop m'aREpropo més a SOLtu.

No em SOLfixo en cap arbre, vull la teva cara,
i REsona als meus cascos la que a tu t'agrada
i DOcada cop m'aREpropo més a SOLtu.

DOAra estem aREquí, aSOLquí només tu i DOjo.
T'ho vull tornar a REdir.

SOLQue t'estimo SI7tant, tant, tant, DOtant
que REt'imagino SOLsempre somriSI7ent al meu daDOvant,
REque t'estimo SOLtant, tant, tant, SI7tant, tant, tant, DOtant,
si REno hi haguessin SOLtrens, vindria a SI7veure't camiDOnant.
RESempre hi som tu i SOLjo, SI7 DO
REsempre hi som tu i SOLjo. SI7 DO RE

SOLJa no em cal imaginar-te REsi m'estàs miSOLrant
al teu llit de matinada, REquatre peus juSOLgant.
DOQuina sort poREder agafar-nos SOLde la mà, DO
quina sort que REsempre et puc soSOLmiar!

DOAra estem aREquí, aSOLquí només tu i DOjo.
T'ho vull tornar a REdir.

SOLQue t'estimo SI7tant, tant, tant, DOtant
que REt'imagino SOLsempre somriSI7ent al meu daDOvant,
REque t'estimo SOLtant, tant, tant, SI7tant, tant, tant, DOtant,
si REno hi haguessin SOLtrens, vindria a SI7veure't camiDOnant,
REque t'estimo SOLtant, tant, tant, SI7tant, tant, tant, DOtant
que REsi marxés la SOLllum, vindria SI7fins al teu porDOtal,
REque t'estimo SOLtant, tant, tant, SI7tant, tant, tant, DOtant,
si REno hi haguessin SOLtrens, vindria a SI7veure't camiDOnant.

RESempre hi som tu i SOLjo, SI7 DO
REsempre hi som tu i SOLjo, SI7 DO
REsempre hi som tu i SOLjo.

Els acords de Catorze són un cançoner en el qual guitarristes i músics podeu trobar, ben ordenats, els acords de les millors cançons en català.

Heart
Desa la publicació

Has trobat algun error en aquesta cançó? Escriu-nos a acordscatorze@gmail.com o deixa un comentari i el corregirem. Gràcies!

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