Ar
SOLriba i ja marxa, sec a la finestra,
les
SOLportes es tanquen, són les set del vespre
i
DOcada cop m'a REpropo més a SOLtu.
No em
SOLfixo en cap arbre, vull la teva cara,
i
REsona als meus cascos la que a tu t'agrada
i
DOcada cop m'a REpropo més a SOLtu. DOAra estem a REquí, a SOLquí només tu i DOjo.
T'ho vull tornar a
REdir. SOLQue t'estimo SI7tant, tant, tant, DOtant
que
REt'imagino SOLsempre somri SI7ent al meu da DOvant, REque t'estimo SOLtant, tant, tant, SI7tant, tant, tant, DOtant,
si
REno hi haguessin SOLtrens, vindria a SI7veure't cami DOnant. RESempre hi som tu i SOLjo, SI7 DO REsempre hi som tu i SOLjo. SI7 DO RE SOLJa no em cal imaginar-te REsi m'estàs mi SOLrant
al teu llit de matinada,
REquatre peus ju SOLgant. DOQuina sort po REder agafar-nos SOLde la mà, DO
quina sort que
REsempre et puc so SOLmiar! DOAra estem a REquí, a SOLquí només tu i DOjo.
T'ho vull tornar a
REdir. SOLQue t'estimo SI7tant, tant, tant, DOtant
que
REt'imagino SOLsempre somri SI7ent al meu da DOvant, REque t'estimo SOLtant, tant, tant, SI7tant, tant, tant, DOtant,
si
REno hi haguessin SOLtrens, vindria a SI7veure't cami DOnant, REque t'estimo SOLtant, tant, tant, SI7tant, tant, tant, DOtant
que
REsi marxés la SOLllum, vindria SI7fins al teu por DOtal, REque t'estimo SOLtant, tant, tant, SI7tant, tant, tant, DOtant,
si
REno hi haguessin SOLtrens, vindria a SI7veure't cami DOnant. RESempre hi som tu i SOLjo, SI7 DO REsempre hi som tu i SOLjo, SI7 DO REsempre hi som tu i SOLjo.
les
i
No em
i
i
T'ho vull tornar a
que
si
al teu llit de matinada,
quina sort que
T'ho vull tornar a
que
si
que
si