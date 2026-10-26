La cançó està en tonalitat original; si la transposeu dos semitons cap avall, potser la trobareu més fàcil de tocar.
SOL#mConfination number IX, ¡dale, Rai!
SOL#mIt's like this, "c'est la vie"
I don't MIwanna worry about RE#7this all day long.
SOL#mÉs així, "c'est la vie", MIcada dia
a casa teva ets RE#7el rei.
MINobody FA#wants to be SOL#malone (nobody wants, nobody wants)
MIbut there's a world outside FA#your phone.
If you see the bright MIside,
you'll be SIfree. Trobar-me a FA#mi
és el millor regal que SOL#mtinc.
Let's forget it MItonight,
you will SIsee. Trobar-te a FA#tu
és el millor regal que SOL#mtinc.
Let's forget it MItoSInight, FA# SOL#m
let's forget it MItoSInight, FA# SOL#m
let's forget it MItoSInight. FA# SOL#m
Puc estar-me fent MIres,
igual que fan les SIflors.
Believing in FA#me is
the best present that I SOL#mhave.
Vaig sempre tant de pressa que ja no ho MIveig.
Vull atrapar-ho SItot
i ara em conformo FA#amb menys.
If you see the bright MIside,
you'll be SIfree. Trobar-me a FA#mi
és el millor regal que SOL#mtinc.
Let's forget it MItonight,
you will SIsee. Trobar-te a FA#tu
és el millor regal que SOL#mtinc.
Let's forget it MItoSInight, FA# SOL#m
let's forget it MItoSInight, FA# SOL#m
let's forget it MItoSInight. FA# SOL#m
Els acords de Catorze són un cançoner en el qual guitarristes i músics podeu trobar, ben ordenats, els acords de les millors cançons en català.