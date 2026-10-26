SOL#m Confination number IX, ¡dale, Rai!

SOL#m It's like this, "c'est la vie"

I don't MI wanna worry about RE#7 this all day long.

SOL#m És així, "c'est la vie", MI cada dia

a casa teva ets RE#7 el rei.



MI Nobody FA# wants to be SOL#m alone (nobody wants, nobody wants)

MI but there's a world outside FA# your phone.



If you see the bright MI side,

you'll be SI free. Trobar-me a FA# mi

és el millor regal que SOL#m tinc.



Let's forget it MI tonight,

you will SI see. Trobar-te a FA# tu

és el millor regal que SOL#m tinc.



Let's forget it MI to SI night, FA# SOL#m

let's forget it MI to SI night, FA# SOL#m

let's forget it MI to SI night. FA# SOL#m



Puc estar-me fent MI res,

igual que fan les SI flors.

Believing in FA# me is

the best present that I SOL#m have.



Vaig sempre tant de pressa que ja no ho MI veig.

Vull atrapar-ho SI tot

i ara em conformo FA# amb menys.



If you see the bright MI side,

you'll be SI free. Trobar-me a FA# mi

és el millor regal que SOL#m tinc.



Let's forget it MI tonight,

you will SI see. Trobar-te a FA# tu

és el millor regal que SOL#m tinc.



Let's forget it MI to SI night, FA# SOL#m

let's forget it MI to SI night, FA# SOL#m

let's forget it MI to SI night. FA# SOL#m