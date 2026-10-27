La cançó està en tonalitat original; si la transposeu sis semitons cap avall, potser la trobareu més fàcil de tocar.
Intro:
SI RE#m FA# DO# SIDeixa’t de do RE#mlors. Vols ve FA#nir aquí amb mi a ju DO#gar? SINo veus que es RE#mtem bé? No FA#hi ha res per què plo DO#rar.
Jo també a
SIvui m’he sentit molt RE#msol. SOL#m DO#
I tot ho he
SIvist fosc, mort i desas RE#mtrós. SOL#m DO# SISi tu rius, jo riu RE#mré i tots FA#dos podrem dei DO#xar SIneures i malsons RE#mtancats FA#en un vell ca DO#laix.
No insisteixis
SIen fer-ho tu tot RE#msol, SOL#m DO#
ja veuràs com tot
SIpassa molt mi RE#mllor. SOL#m DO# SOL#mOoo DO#oh! I si encara et sents tan LA#msol.
Oo
SIoh! No pateixis, tot va SOL#mbé.
Ooo
DO#oh! I si la nit et pe LA#msa. Oo SIoh!
Obre’t i et llegi
RE#mré, dintre FA#teu tens un tam DO#bor. SITens por de tenir por, RE#mnoia, ai FA#xò m'ho conec DO#bé. SIMira bé al teu voltant RE#mi digue’m FA#res que et faci DO#mal. SITot és un parany RE#mon tots dos FA#ens hem fi DO#cat. SI RE#m SOL#m DO# x2
No insisteixis
SIen fer-ho tu tot RE#msol, SOL#m DO#
ja veuràs com tot
SIpassa molt mi RE#mllor. SOL#m DO# SOL#mOoo DO#oh! I si encara et sents tan LA#msol.
Oo
SIoh! No pateixis, tot va SOL#mbé.
Ooo
DO#oh! I si la nit et pe LA#msa. Oo SIoh!
Deixa que jo l’agafa
SOL#mré.
Ooo
DO#oh! Si encara et sents tan LA#msol.
Oo
SIoh! No pateixis, tot va SOL#mbé.
Ooo
DO#oh! I si la nit et pe LA#msa. Oo SIoh! SI RE#m SOL#m DO# x2
Jo també a
I tot ho he
No insisteixis
ja veuràs com tot
Oo
Ooo
Obre’t i et llegi
No insisteixis
ja veuràs com tot
Oo
Ooo
Deixa que jo l’agafa
Ooo
Oo
Ooo