Intro: SI RE#m FA# DO#



SI Deixa’t de do RE#m lors. Vols ve FA# nir aquí amb mi a ju DO# gar?

SI No veus que es RE#m tem bé? No FA# hi ha res per què plo DO# rar.



Jo també a SI vui m’he sentit molt RE#m sol. SOL#m DO#

I tot ho he SI vist fosc, mort i desas RE#m trós. SOL#m DO#



SI Si tu rius, jo riu RE#m ré i tots FA# dos podrem dei DO# xar

SI neures i malsons RE#m tancats FA# en un vell ca DO# laix.



No insisteixis SI en fer-ho tu tot RE#m sol, SOL#m DO#

ja veuràs com tot SI passa molt mi RE#m llor. SOL#m DO#



SOL#m Ooo DO# oh! I si encara et sents tan LA#m sol.

Oo SI oh! No pateixis, tot va SOL#m bé.

Ooo DO# oh! I si la nit et pe LA#m sa. Oo SI oh!



Obre’t i et llegi RE#m ré, dintre FA# teu tens un tam DO# bor.

SI Tens por de tenir por, RE#m noia, ai FA# xò m'ho conec DO# bé.

SI Mira bé al teu voltant RE#m i digue’m FA# res que et faci DO# mal.

SI Tot és un parany RE#m on tots dos FA# ens hem fi DO# cat.



SI RE#m SOL#m DO# x2



No insisteixis SI en fer-ho tu tot RE#m sol, SOL#m DO#

ja veuràs com tot SI passa molt mi RE#m llor. SOL#m DO#



SOL#m Ooo DO# oh! I si encara et sents tan LA#m sol.

Oo SI oh! No pateixis, tot va SOL#m bé.

Ooo DO# oh! I si la nit et pe LA#m sa. Oo SI oh!

Deixa que jo l’agafa SOL#m ré.

Ooo DO# oh! Si encara et sents tan LA#m sol.

Oo SI oh! No pateixis, tot va SOL#m bé.

Ooo DO# oh! I si la nit et pe LA#m sa. Oo SI oh!



SI RE#m SOL#m DO# x2