Tot va bé (Acords)

Deixa’t de dolors. Vols venir aquí amb mi a jugar?

Acords Acords
Quart Primera
quart primera neurones a la punta d un iceberg
quart primera neurones a la punta d un iceberg

La cançó està en tonalitat original; si la transposeu sis semitons cap avall, potser la trobareu més fàcil de tocar.

Intro: SI RE#m FA# DO#

SIDeixa’t de doRE#mlors. Vols veFA#nir aquí amb mi a juDO#gar?
SINo veus que esRE#mtem bé? No FA#hi ha res per què ploDO#rar.

Jo també aSIvui m’he sentit molt RE#msol. SOL#m DO#
I tot ho he SIvist fosc, mort i desasRE#mtrós. SOL#m DO#

SISi tu rius, jo riuRE#mré i tots FA#dos podrem deiDO#xar
SIneures i malsons RE#mtancats FA#en un vell caDO#laix.

No insisteixis SIen fer-ho tu tot RE#msol, SOL#m DO#
ja veuràs com tot SIpassa molt miRE#mllor. SOL#m DO#

SOL#mOooDO#oh! I si encara et sents tan LA#msol.
OoSIoh! No pateixis, tot va SOL#mbé.
OooDO#oh! I si la nit et peLA#msa. OoSIoh!

Obre’t i et llegiRE#mré, dintre FA#teu tens un tamDO#bor.
SITens por de tenir por, RE#mnoia, aiFA#xò m'ho conec DO#bé.
SIMira bé al teu voltant RE#mi digue’m FA#res que et faci DO#mal.
SITot és un parany RE#mon tots dos FA#ens hem fiDO#cat.

SI RE#m SOL#m DO# x2

No insisteixis SIen fer-ho tu tot RE#msol, SOL#m DO#
ja veuràs com tot SIpassa molt miRE#mllor. SOL#m DO#

SOL#mOooDO#oh! I si encara et sents tan LA#msol.
OoSIoh! No pateixis, tot va SOL#mbé.
OooDO#oh! I si la nit et peLA#msa. OoSIoh!
Deixa que jo l’agafaSOL#mré.
OooDO#oh! Si encara et sents tan LA#msol.
OoSIoh! No pateixis, tot va SOL#mbé.
OooDO#oh! I si la nit et peLA#msa. OoSIoh!

SI RE#m SOL#m DO# x2

Els acords de Catorze són un cançoner en el qual guitarristes i músics podeu trobar, ben ordenats, els acords de les millors cançons en català.

Heart
Desa la publicació

Has trobat algun error en aquesta cançó? Escriu-nos a acordscatorze@gmail.com o deixa un comentari i el corregirem. Gràcies!

Notació
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