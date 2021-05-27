Tot sol
Anit, estirada
Jo pensava
Com trobar una llar per al meu cor
On l’aigua no estigui assedegada
I el pa no sigui com un roc
Se’m va acudir una cosa
I penso que no és cap error
Ningú,
I dic ningú
Pot sortir-se’n tot sol.
Sol, tot sol
Ningú, i dic ningú
Pot sortir-se’n tot sol.
Hi ha milionaris
Amb diners que mai faran servir
Les seves dones són com fantasmes
També ploren els seus fills
Disposen de metges cars
Que els guareixen el cor.
Però ningú
No, ningú
Pot sortir-se’n tot sol.
Sol, tot sol
Ningú, i dic ningú
Pot sortir-se’n tot sol.
Si m’escoltes amb atenció
T’explicaré les meves raons
S’acosten tempestes fosques
Vents que ho arrasaran tot
La raça humana pateix
Puc sentir el seu dolor
Perquè ningú,
I dic ningú
Pot sortir-se’n tot sol.
Sol, tot sol
Ningú, i dic ningú
Pot sortir-se’n tot sol.
Traducció d’Anna Pena Miralles
Alone
Lying, thinking
Last night
How to find my soul a home
Where water is not thirsty
And bread loaf is not stone
I came up with one thing
And I don’t believe I’m wrong
That nobody,
But nobody
Can make it out here alone.
Alone, all alone
Nobody, but nobody
Can make it out here alone.
There are some millionaires
With money they can’t use
Their wives run round like banshees
Their children sing the blues
They’ve got expensive doctors
To cure their hearts of stone.
But nobody
No, nobody
Can make it out here alone.
Alone, all alone
Nobody, but nobody
Can make it out here alone.
Now if you listen closely
I’ll tell you what I know
Storm clouds are gathering
The wind is gonna blow
The race of man is suffering
And I can hear the moan,
‘Cause nobody,
But nobody
Can make it out here alone.
Alone, all alone
Nobody, but nobody
Can make it out here alone.