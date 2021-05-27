Foto: Bob Price



Tot sol

Anit, estirada

Jo pensava

Com trobar una llar per al meu cor

On l’aigua no estigui assedegada

I el pa no sigui com un roc

Se’m va acudir una cosa

I penso que no és cap error

Ningú,

I dic ningú

Pot sortir-se’n tot sol.

Sol, tot sol

Ningú, i dic ningú

Pot sortir-se’n tot sol.

Hi ha milionaris

Amb diners que mai faran servir

Les seves dones són com fantasmes

També ploren els seus fills

Disposen de metges cars

Que els guareixen el cor.

Però ningú

No, ningú

Pot sortir-se’n tot sol.

Sol, tot sol

Ningú, i dic ningú

Pot sortir-se’n tot sol.

Si m’escoltes amb atenció

T’explicaré les meves raons

S’acosten tempestes fosques

Vents que ho arrasaran tot

La raça humana pateix

Puc sentir el seu dolor

Perquè ningú,

I dic ningú

Pot sortir-se’n tot sol.

Sol, tot sol

Ningú, i dic ningú

Pot sortir-se’n tot sol.

Traducció d’Anna Pena Miralles







Alone

Lying, thinking

Last night

How to find my soul a home

Where water is not thirsty

And bread loaf is not stone

I came up with one thing

And I don’t believe I’m wrong

That nobody,

But nobody

Can make it out here alone.

Alone, all alone

Nobody, but nobody

Can make it out here alone.

There are some millionaires

With money they can’t use

Their wives run round like banshees

Their children sing the blues

They’ve got expensive doctors

To cure their hearts of stone.

But nobody

No, nobody

Can make it out here alone.

Alone, all alone

Nobody, but nobody

Can make it out here alone.

Now if you listen closely

I’ll tell you what I know

Storm clouds are gathering

The wind is gonna blow

The race of man is suffering

And I can hear the moan,

‘Cause nobody,

But nobody

Can make it out here alone.

Alone, all alone

Nobody, but nobody

Can make it out here alone.



