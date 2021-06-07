Nancy Sinatra va néixer a Nova Jersey el 8 de juny de 1940. És actriu i cantant, i filla de Frank Sinatra, amb qui va debutar el 1960 a l’espectacle The Frank Sinatra Timex Show. Nancy Sinatra va llançar el seu primer disc, Boots, el 1966, on hi havia inclosa These Boots Are Made for Walkin’. que el compositor Lee Hazlewood va escriure expressament per a ella i que va suposar el seu major èxit musical.





You keep sayin’ you got somethin’ for me

Somethin’ you call love, but confess

You’ve been a’messin’ where you shouldn’t ‘ve been a’messin’

And now someone else is getting all your best

These boots are made for walkin’

And that’s just what they’ll do

One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you

You keep lyin’ when you oughta be truthin’

And you keep losing when you oughta not bet

You keep samin’ when you oughta be a’changin’

Now what’s right is right but you ain’t been right yet

These boots are made for walkin’

And that’s just what they’ll do

One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you

You keep playin’ where you shouldn’t be playin’

And you keep thinkin’ that you’ll never get burnt, ha!

I just found me a brand new box of matches, yeah

And what he knows you ain’t had time to learn

These boots are made for walkin’

And that’s just what they’ll do

One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you

Are you ready, boots?

Start walkin’



