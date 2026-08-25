Adeu a Dolly Parton

Considerada una de les llegendes del country, Dolly Rebecca Parton (Tennessee, Estats Units, 19 de gener de 1946) ha mort el 25 d'agost del 2026, als 80 anys.
«El llegat de Dolly Parton és d’amor, compassió i resiliència —ha dit el nebot de la cantant, Bryan Seaver, en un vídeo publicat a les xarxes socials de l'artista—. Amb una trajectòria de set dècades, va inspirar diverses generacions d’artistes i admiradors amb la seva música i el seu compromís indestructible per fer del món un lloc millor. Les seves cançons continuaran ressonant entre persones de totes les edats, i la seva tasca filantròpica tindrà un impacte durador».
Dolly Parton ha mort a casa seva, a la ciutat de Nashville, Tennessee, segons ha informat la família en un comunicat que destacava les facetes de l’artista com a cantant, compositora, filantropa, actriu, dramaturga i escriptora.
Us oferim dos vídeos. En el primer interpreta la cançó Jolene, un dels seus grans èxits. En el segon, Dolly Parton canta conjuntament amb el seu amic Kenny Rogers, també mite del country, que va morir el 20 de març de 2020. Tots dos van popularitzar la cançó Islands in the Stream, escrita el 1983 per Bee Gees.
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,
I'm begging of you: please don't take my man
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,
Please don't take him just because you can
Your beauty is beyond compare
With flaming locks of auburn hair
With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green
Your smile is like a breath of spring
Your voice is soft like summer rain
And I cannot compete with you, Jolene
He talks about you in his sleep
There's nothing I can do to keep
From crying when he calls your name, Jolene
And I can easily understand
How you could easily take my man
But you don't know what he means to me, Jolene
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,
I'm begging of you: please don't take my man
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,
Please don't take him just because you can
You could have your choice of men
But I could never love again
He's the only one for me, Jolene
I had to have this talk with you
My happiness depends on you
And whatever you decide to do, Jolene
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,
I'm begging of you: please don't take my man
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,
Please don't take him even though you can
Jolene, Jolene
Baby, when I met you
There was peace unknown
I set out to get you
With a fine tooth comb
I was soft inside
There was something going on
You do something to me
That I can't explain
Hold me closer and I feel no pain
Every beat of my heart
We got something going on
Tender love is blind
It requires a dedication
All this love we feel
Needs no conversation
We ride it together
Making love with each other
Islands in the stream
That is what we are
No one in between
How can we be wrong
Sail away with me
To another world
And we rely on each other
From one lover to another
I can't live without you
If the love was gone
Everything is nothing
If you got no one
And you just walk in the night
Slowly losing sight of the real thing
But that won't happen to us
And we got no doubt
Too deep in love and we got no way out
And the message is clear
This could be the year for the real thing
No more will you cry
Baby, I will hurt you never
We start and end as one
In love forever
We can ride it together
Making love with each other,
Islands in the stream
That is what we are
No one in between
How can we be wrong
Sail away with me
To another world
And we rely on each other
From one lover to another