Adeu a Dolly Parton

Considerada una de les llegendes del country, Dolly Rebecca Parton (Tennessee, Estats Units, 19 de gener de 1946) ha mort el 25 d'agost del 2026, als 80 anys.

«El llegat de Dolly Parton és d’amor, compassió i resiliència —ha dit el nebot de la cantant, Bryan Seaver, en un vídeo publicat a les xarxes socials de l'artista—. Amb una trajectòria de set dècades, va inspirar diverses generacions d’artistes i admiradors amb la seva música i el seu compromís indestructible per fer del món un lloc millor. Les seves cançons continuaran ressonant entre persones de totes les edats, i la seva tasca filantròpica tindrà un impacte durador».

Dolly Parton ha mort a casa seva, a la ciutat de Nashville, Tennessee, segons ha informat la família en un comunicat que destacava les facetes de l’artista com a cantant, compositora, filantropa, actriu, dramaturga i escriptora.

Us oferim dos vídeos. En el primer interpreta la cançó Jolene, un dels seus grans èxits. En el segon, Dolly Parton canta conjuntament amb el seu amic Kenny Rogers, també mite del country, que va morir el 20 de març de 2020. Tots dos van popularitzar la cançó Islands in the Stream, escrita el 1983 per Bee Gees.

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

I'm begging of you: please don't take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

Please don't take him just because you can



Your beauty is beyond compare

With flaming locks of auburn hair

With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green



Your smile is like a breath of spring

Your voice is soft like summer rain

And I cannot compete with you, Jolene



He talks about you in his sleep

There's nothing I can do to keep

From crying when he calls your name, Jolene



And I can easily understand

How you could easily take my man

But you don't know what he means to me, Jolene



Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

I'm begging of you: please don't take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

Please don't take him just because you can



You could have your choice of men

But I could never love again

He's the only one for me, Jolene



I had to have this talk with you

My happiness depends on you

And whatever you decide to do, Jolene



Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

I'm begging of you: please don't take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

Please don't take him even though you can



Jolene, Jolene

Baby, when I met you

There was peace unknown

I set out to get you

With a fine tooth comb

I was soft inside

There was something going on

You do something to me

That I can't explain

Hold me closer and I feel no pain

Every beat of my heart

We got something going on

Tender love is blind

It requires a dedication

All this love we feel

Needs no conversation

We ride it together

Making love with each other

Islands in the stream

That is what we are

No one in between

How can we be wrong

Sail away with me

To another world

And we rely on each other

From one lover to another

I can't live without you

If the love was gone

Everything is nothing

If you got no one

And you just walk in the night

Slowly losing sight of the real thing

But that won't happen to us

And we got no doubt

Too deep in love and we got no way out

And the message is clear

This could be the year for the real thing

No more will you cry

Baby, I will hurt you never

We start and end as one

In love forever

We can ride it together

Making love with each other,

Islands in the stream

That is what we are

No one in between

How can we be wrong

Sail away with me

To another world

And we rely on each other

From one lover to another