Pink Floyd va publicar Eclipse el 1973 dins de The Dark Side of the Moon, el vuitè disc d'estudi de la banda i un dels discos més influents de la història del rock. La cançó, escrita principalment per Roger Waters, tanca l’àlbum amb només dos minuts de música i una reflexió sobre tot allò que forma part de la vida humana. El vers final —“But the sun is eclipsed by the moon”— l’ha convertit en una de les peces més evocadores de Pink Floyd. Us l'oferim interpretada en directe en un concert de Londres de l'any 1994, conjuntament amb la cançó Brain Damage:
All that you touch
And all that you see
All that you taste
All you feel.
And all that you love
And all that you hate
All you distrust
All you save.
And all that you give
And all that you deal
And all that you buy
Beg, borrow or steal.
And all you create
And all you destroy
And all that you do
And all that you say.
And all that you eat
And everyone you meet
And all that you slight
And everyone you fight.
And all that is now
And all that is gone
And all that's to come
And everything under the sun is in tune
But the sun is eclipsed by the moon.
There is no dark side of the moon, really.
Matter of fact, it's all dark.