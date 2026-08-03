Pink Floyd va publicar Eclipse el 1973 dins de The Dark Side of the Moon, el vuitè disc d'estudi de la banda i un dels discos més influents de la història del rock. La cançó, escrita principalment per Roger Waters, tanca l’àlbum amb només dos minuts de música i una reflexió sobre tot allò que forma part de la vida humana. El vers final —“But the sun is eclipsed by the moon”— l’ha convertit en una de les peces més evocadores de Pink Floyd. Us l'oferim interpretada en directe en un concert de Londres de l'any 1994, conjuntament amb la cançó Brain Damage:

All that you touch

And all that you see

All that you taste

All you feel.



And all that you love

And all that you hate

All you distrust

All you save.



And all that you give

And all that you deal

And all that you buy

Beg, borrow or steal.



And all you create

And all you destroy

And all that you do

And all that you say.



And all that you eat

And everyone you meet

And all that you slight

And everyone you fight.



And all that is now

And all that is gone

And all that's to come

And everything under the sun is in tune

But the sun is eclipsed by the moon.



There is no dark side of the moon, really.

Matter of fact, it's all dark.