Patti Smith i Fred "Sonic" Smith es van casar el març del 1980 i van tenir dos fills. Però en Fred va morir sobtadament el 1994 als 46 anys d'una insuficiència cardíaca. Patti Smith va abocar aquell dolor en cançons com aquesta, Farewell Reel. Publicada al disc Gone Again (1996), Smith encara avui diu que quan l'escolta l'impacta profundament [més avall trobareu el vídeo en què ho mostra]:
Aquesta petita cançó és per a en Fred,
està en sol, do, re i re menor.
Ha estat un temps dur,
i quan plou, plou sobre mi.
El cel s’obre de cop i quan plou
ho fa amb tota la força.
Camino sola, com si fos atacada
per llàgrimes del cel,
i, amor meu, no puc evitar
pensar que aquestes llàgrimes són teves.
El nostre amor salvatge venia de dalt,
i encara més salvatge
és el vent que udola
com una veu que sap que ja no hi és.
Perquè, amor meu, vas morir,
i sí, vaig plorar, però me’n sortiré.
Saludo el nostre amor,
t’envio un somriure i continuo endavant.
Així doncs, amor meu, adeu,
tot anirà bé,
i després, tot estarà bé,
els nens creixeran, forts i feliços, n’estic segura.
Perquè el teu amor flueix
i el blat de moro encara creix,
i només Déu sap
que només se’ns dona
el que el cor pot suportar.
Però no sé per què
quan plou, plou sobre mi.
El cel s’obre de cop
i quan plou ho fa amb tota la força.
Però alço la mirada
i apareix un arc de Sant Martí,
com un somriure del cel.
I, amor meu, no puc evitar pensar
que aquest somriure és teu.
This little song is for Fred
It's G, C, D, and D minor
It's been a hard time
And when it rains, it rains on me
The sky just opens and when it rains, it pours
I walk alone, assaulted it seems
By tears from Heaven
And darling, I can't help
Thinking those tears are yours
Our wild love came from above and wilder still
Is the wind that howls
Like a voice that knows it's gone
'Cause darling, you died, and well, I cried
But I'll get by
Salute our love, and send you a smile, and move on
So darling, farewell
All will be well
And then, all will be fine
The children will rise, strong, and happy, be sure
'Cause your love flows
And the corn still grows
And God only knows
We're only given
As much as the heart can endure
But I don't know why
But when it rains, it rains on me
The sky just opens and when it rains, it pours
But I look up
And a rainbow appears
Like a smile from heaven
And darling, I can't
Help thinking that smile is yours