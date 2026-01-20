Patti Smith i Fred "Sonic" Smith es van casar el març del 1980 i van tenir dos fills. Però en Fred va morir sobtadament el 1994 als 46 anys d'una insuficiència cardíaca. Patti Smith va abocar aquell dolor en cançons com aquesta, Farewell Reel. Publicada al disc Gone Again (1996), Smith encara avui diu que quan l'escolta l'impacta profundament [més avall trobareu el vídeo en què ho mostra]:

Aquesta petita cançó és per a en Fred,

està en sol, do, re i re menor.

Ha estat un temps dur,

i quan plou, plou sobre mi.

El cel s’obre de cop i quan plou

ho fa amb tota la força.

Camino sola, com si fos atacada

per llàgrimes del cel,

i, amor meu, no puc evitar

pensar que aquestes llàgrimes són teves.

El nostre amor salvatge venia de dalt,

i encara més salvatge

és el vent que udola

com una veu que sap que ja no hi és.

Perquè, amor meu, vas morir,

i sí, vaig plorar, però me’n sortiré.

Saludo el nostre amor,

t’envio un somriure i continuo endavant.

Així doncs, amor meu, adeu,

tot anirà bé,

i després, tot estarà bé,

els nens creixeran, forts i feliços, n’estic segura.

Perquè el teu amor flueix

i el blat de moro encara creix,

i només Déu sap

que només se’ns dona

el que el cor pot suportar.

Però no sé per què

quan plou, plou sobre mi.

El cel s’obre de cop

i quan plou ho fa amb tota la força.

Però alço la mirada

i apareix un arc de Sant Martí,

com un somriure del cel.

I, amor meu, no puc evitar pensar

que aquest somriure és teu.

This little song is for Fred

It's G, C, D, and D minor

It's been a hard time

And when it rains, it rains on me

The sky just opens and when it rains, it pours

I walk alone, assaulted it seems

By tears from Heaven

And darling, I can't help

Thinking those tears are yours

Our wild love came from above and wilder still

Is the wind that howls

Like a voice that knows it's gone

'Cause darling, you died, and well, I cried

But I'll get by

Salute our love, and send you a smile, and move on

So darling, farewell

All will be well

And then, all will be fine

The children will rise, strong, and happy, be sure

'Cause your love flows

And the corn still grows

And God only knows

We're only given

As much as the heart can endure

But I don't know why

But when it rains, it rains on me

The sky just opens and when it rains, it pours

But I look up

And a rainbow appears

Like a smile from heaven

And darling, I can't

Help thinking that smile is yours