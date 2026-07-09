La cantant gal·lesa Bonnie Tyler, nom artístic de Gaynor Hopkins, va néixer a Skewen el 8 de juny de 1951 i ha mort el 9 de juliol de 2026, als 75 anys. Al maig li van fer una operació intestinal d’urgència a Portugal, va estar en coma induït i, tot i despertar-ne, continuava en estat greu a la unitat de cures intensives. Amb la seva veu inconfusible, Tyler es va convertir en una de les grans figures del pop-rock internacional. La recordem veient com interpretava It's a heartache, la balada escrita per Ronnie Scott i Steve Wolfe que ella va popularitzar arreu del món:
It's a heartache
Nothing but a heartache
Hits you when it's too late
Hits you when you're down
It's a fool's game
Nothing but a fools game
Standing in the cold rain
Feeling like a clown
It's a heartache
Nothing but a heartache
Love him till your arms break
Then he lets you down
It ain't right with love to share
When you find he doesn't care for you
It ain't wise to need someone
As much as I depended on you
It's a heartache
Nothing but a heartache
Hits you when it's too late
Hits you when you're down
It's a fool's game
Nothing but a fools game
Standing in the cold rain
Feeling like a clown
It ain't right with love to share
When you find he doesn't care for you
It ain't wise to need someone
As much as I depended on you
Oh, it's a heartache
Nothing but a heartache
Love him till your arms break
Then he lets you down
It's a fools game
Standing in the cold rain
Feeling like a clown
It's a heartache
Love him till your arms break
Then he lets you down
It's a fools game
Standing in the cold rain