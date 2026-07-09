La cantant gal·lesa Bonnie Tyler, nom artístic de Gaynor Hopkins, va néixer a Skewen el 8 de juny de 1951 i ha mort el 9 de juliol de 2026, als 75 anys. Al maig li van fer una operació intestinal d’urgència a Portugal, va estar en coma induït i, tot i despertar-ne, continuava en estat greu a la unitat de cures intensives. Amb la seva veu inconfusible, Tyler es va convertir en una de les grans figures del pop-rock internacional. La recordem veient com interpretava It's a heartache, la balada escrita per Ronnie Scott i Steve Wolfe que ella va popularitzar arreu del món:

It's a heartache

Nothing but a heartache

Hits you when it's too late

Hits you when you're down

It's a fool's game

Nothing but a fools game

Standing in the cold rain

Feeling like a clown

It's a heartache

Nothing but a heartache

Love him till your arms break

Then he lets you down

It ain't right with love to share

When you find he doesn't care for you

It ain't wise to need someone

As much as I depended on you

It's a heartache

Nothing but a heartache

Hits you when it's too late

Hits you when you're down

It's a fool's game

Nothing but a fools game

Standing in the cold rain

Feeling like a clown

It ain't right with love to share

When you find he doesn't care for you

It ain't wise to need someone

As much as I depended on you

Oh, it's a heartache

Nothing but a heartache

Love him till your arms break

Then he lets you down

It's a fools game

Standing in the cold rain

Feeling like a clown

It's a heartache

Love him till your arms break

Then he lets you down

It's a fools game

Standing in the cold rain