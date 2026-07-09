Bonnie Tyler, it's a heartache

Every now and then / I get a little bit lonely / And you're never coming round

Piano Piano
Autor
Bonnie Tyler
Bonnie Tyler

La cantant gal·lesa Bonnie Tyler, nom artístic de Gaynor Hopkins, va néixer a Skewen el 8 de juny de 1951 i ha mort el 9 de juliol de 2026, als 75 anys. Al maig li van fer una operació intestinal d’urgència a Portugal, va estar en coma induït i, tot i despertar-ne, continuava en estat greu a la unitat de cures intensives. Amb la seva veu inconfusible, Tyler es va convertir en una de les grans figures del pop-rock internacional. La recordem veient com interpretava It's a heartache, la balada escrita per Ronnie Scott i Steve Wolfe que ella va popularitzar arreu del món:

It's a heartache
Nothing but a heartache
Hits you when it's too late
Hits you when you're down

Total eclipse of the heart
Piano
Total eclipse of the heart
Catorze

It's a fool's game
Nothing but a fools game
Standing in the cold rain
Feeling like a clown

It's a heartache
Nothing but a heartache
Love him till your arms break
Then he lets you down

It ain't right with love to share
When you find he doesn't care for you
It ain't wise to need someone
As much as I depended on you

It's a heartache
Nothing but a heartache
Hits you when it's too late
Hits you when you're down

It's a fool's game
Nothing but a fools game
Standing in the cold rain
Feeling like a clown

It ain't right with love to share
When you find he doesn't care for you
It ain't wise to need someone
As much as I depended on you

Oh, it's a heartache
Nothing but a heartache
Love him till your arms break
Then he lets you down

It's a fools game
Standing in the cold rain
Feeling like a clown

It's a heartache
Love him till your arms break
Then he lets you down
It's a fools game
Standing in the cold rain

 

La música de Catorze. Amb cançons, peces sobre músics i tot allò que sona d’acord amb les lleis de la melodia, l’harmonia i el ritme.

Heart
Desa la publicació
Data de publicació: 09 de juliol de 2026
Última modificació: 09 de juliol de 2026
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