Tina Turner (Tennessee, 26 de novembre del 1939 - Tennessee, 24 de maig del 2023) va publicar Simply the Best, creada per Mike Chamnpan i Holly Knight, al disc Foreign Affair (1989). El 13 d’abril de 1999, va protagonitzar una de les entrades més memorables de la història de la música al concert benèfic VH1 Divas Live, celebrat al Beacon Theatre de Nova York:

I call you when I need you

When my heart's on fire

You come to me, come to me

Wild and wired

Piano Tonight Catorze

You come to me,

Give me everything I need

Give me a lifetime of promises

And a world of dreams

Speak the language of love

Like you know what it means

It can't be wrong

Take my heart and make it strong, baby

You're simply the best

Better than all the rest

Better than anyone

Anyone I've ever met

I'm stuck on your heart

I hang on every word you say

Tear us apart

Baby, I would rather be dead

In your heart I see the start

Of every night and every day

In your eyes I get lost

I get washed away

Just as long as I'm here in your arms

I could be in no better place

You're simply the best

Better than all the rest

Better than anyone

Anyone I've ever met

I'm stuck on your heart

I hang on every word you say

Tear us apart,

Baby, I would rather be dead

Each time you leave me I start losing control

You're walking away with my heart and my soul

I can feel you even when I'm alone,

Oh, baby, don't let go!

You're the best

Better than all the rest

Better than anyone

Anyone I've ever met

I'm stuck on your heart

I hang on every word you say

Tear us apart,

Baby, I would rather be dead

You're simply the best

Better than all the rest

Better than anyone

Anyone I've ever met

I'm stuck on your heart

I hang on every word you say

Tear us apart,

Baby, I would rather be dead

You're the best