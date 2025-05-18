Nascut a Viena, Johannes Pietsch, amb només vint-i-quatre anys, ha representat el seu país a Eurovisió convertint-se en el guanyador d'enguany. La cançó es diu Wastedlove i l'ha creada l'artista Teya.

I′m an ocean of love

And you're scared of water

You don′t want to go under

So you let me go under

I reach out my hand

But you watch me grow distant

Drift out to the sea and

Far away in an instant

You left me in the deep end

I'm drowning in my feelings

How do you not see that?

Now that you're gone

All I have is wasted love

This wasted love

Now that you′re gone

Can′t fill my heart with wasted love

This wasted love

When you let me go

I barely stayed afloat

I'm floating all alone

Still, I′m holding on to hope

Now that you're gone

All I have is wasted love

This wasted love

Now that you′re gone

Can't fill my heart with wasted love

This wasted love