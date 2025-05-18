Nascut a Viena, Johannes Pietsch, amb només vint-i-quatre anys, ha representat el seu país a Eurovisió convertint-se en el guanyador d'enguany. La cançó es diu Wastedlove i l'ha creada l'artista Teya.
I′m an ocean of love
And you're scared of water
You don′t want to go under
So you let me go under
I reach out my hand
But you watch me grow distant
Drift out to the sea and
Far away in an instant
You left me in the deep end
I'm drowning in my feelings
How do you not see that?
Now that you're gone
All I have is wasted love
This wasted love
Now that you′re gone
Can′t fill my heart with wasted love
This wasted love
When you let me go
I barely stayed afloat
I'm floating all alone
Still, I′m holding on to hope
Now that you're gone
All I have is wasted love
This wasted love
Now that you′re gone
Can't fill my heart with wasted love
This wasted love