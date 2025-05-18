Wasted love

Escoltem la cançó amb què Àustria ha guanyat Eurovisió

Johannes Pietsch
Johannes Pietsch

Nascut a Viena, Johannes Pietsch, amb només vint-i-quatre anys, ha representat el seu país a Eurovisió convertint-se en el guanyador d'enguany. La cançó es diu Wastedlove i l'ha creada l'artista Teya.

I′m an ocean of love  
And you're scared of water  
You don′t want to go under  
So you let me go under  
I reach out my hand  
But you watch me grow distant  
Drift out to the sea and  
Far away in an instant  
You left me in the deep end  

Redacció

I'm drowning in my feelings  
How do you not see that?  
Now that you're gone  
All I have is wasted love  
This wasted love  
Now that you′re gone  
Can′t fill my heart with wasted love  
This wasted love  
When you let me go  
I barely stayed afloat  
I'm floating all alone  
Still, I′m holding on to hope  
Now that you're gone  
All I have is wasted love  
This wasted love  
Now that you′re gone  
Can't fill my heart with wasted love  
This wasted love

 

Data de publicació: 18 de maig de 2025
Última modificació: 18 de maig de 2025
