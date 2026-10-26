Je ne t’aime pas (Acords)

No tenim llibertat per escollir ser enganyat

Acords Acords
La Pegatina
la pegatina al carrer
la pegatina al carrer
MI SI LA SI x4

MINo tenim SIllibertat LAper escollir SIser enganyat.
MIVas venir SItu de lluny, LAel cap se’m va SIomplir de fum.
MINo tenim SIllibertat LAper escollir SIser enganyat.
MIVas venir SItu de lluny, LAel cap se’m va SIomplir de fum.

MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom!
MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom!
MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom!
MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom!

MIDe cabell SImolt vermell, LAvas venir, esSItaves amb ell.
MISi vols que et SIdigui la veLAritat, no t’estiSImo, t’he enganyat.
MIDe cabell SImolt vermell, LAvas venir, esSItaves amb ell.
MISi vols que et SIdigui la veLAritat, no t’estiSImo, t’he enganyat.

MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom!
MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom!
MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom!
MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom!

MIJe ne t’aime SIpas, je ne t’aime LApas. C’est la illusiSIon d’être comme toi.
MIJe ne t’aime SIpas, je ne t’aiLAme pas. No t’estiSImo, t’he enganyat.
MIJe ne t’aime SIpas, je ne t’aime LApas. C’est la illusiSIon d’être comme toi.
MIJe ne t’aime SIpas, je ne LAt’aime pas. Liem-SInos i fot el camp.

MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom!
MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom!
MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom!
MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom!
MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom!
MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom!
MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom!
MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom!

Els acords de Catorze són un cançoner en el qual guitarristes i músics podeu trobar, ben ordenats, els acords de les millors cançons en català.

Heart
Desa la publicació

Has trobat algun error en aquesta cançó? Escriu-nos a acordscatorze@gmail.com o deixa un comentari i el corregirem. Gràcies!

Notació
To
+1 semitò
-1 semitò
Velocitat
Afinador Imprimir Error? Contribueix
Afinador Imprimir Error? +
Separation
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