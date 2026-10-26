MI SI LA SI x4



MI No tenim SI llibertat LA per escollir SI ser enganyat.

MI Vas venir SI tu de lluny, LA el cap se’m va SI omplir de fum.

MI No tenim SI llibertat LA per escollir SI ser enganyat.

MI Vas venir SI tu de lluny, LA el cap se’m va SI omplir de fum.



MI Eoeo SI oo! Je ne LA t’aime pas, je ne SI t’aime pas. Bom bom!

MI Eoeo SI oo! C’est LA l’illusion d’être SI comme toi. Bom bom!

MI Eoeo SI oo! Je ne LA t’aime pas, je ne SI t’aime pas. Bom bom!

MI Eoeo SI oo! C’est LA l’illusion d’être SI comme toi. Bom bom!



MI De cabell SI molt vermell, LA vas venir, es SI taves amb ell.

MI Si vols que et SI digui la ve LA ritat, no t’esti SI mo, t’he enganyat.

MI De cabell SI molt vermell, LA vas venir, es SI taves amb ell.

MI Si vols que et SI digui la ve LA ritat, no t’esti SI mo, t’he enganyat.



MI Eoeo SI oo! Je ne LA t’aime pas, je ne SI t’aime pas. Bom bom!

MI Eoeo SI oo! C’est LA l’illusion d’être SI comme toi. Bom bom!

MI Eoeo SI oo! Je ne LA t’aime pas, je ne SI t’aime pas. Bom bom!

MI Eoeo SI oo! C’est LA l’illusion d’être SI comme toi. Bom bom!



MI Je ne t’aime SI pas, je ne t’aime LA pas. C’est la illusi SI on d’être comme toi.

MI Je ne t’aime SI pas, je ne t’ai LA me pas. No t’esti SI mo, t’he enganyat.

MI Je ne t’aime SI pas, je ne t’aime LA pas. C’est la illusi SI on d’être comme toi.

MI Je ne t’aime SI pas, je ne LA t’aime pas. Liem- SI nos i fot el camp.



MI Eoeo SI oo! Je ne LA t’aime pas, je ne SI t’aime pas. Bom bom!

MI Eoeo SI oo! C’est LA l’illusion d’être SI comme toi. Bom bom!

MI Eoeo SI oo! Je ne LA t’aime pas, je ne SI t’aime pas. Bom bom!

MI Eoeo SI oo! C’est LA l’illusion d’être SI comme toi. Bom bom!

MI Eoeo SI oo! Je ne LA t’aime pas, je ne SI t’aime pas. Bom bom!

MI Eoeo SI oo! C’est LA l’illusion d’être SI comme toi. Bom bom!

MI Eoeo SI oo! Je ne LA t’aime pas, je ne SI t’aime pas. Bom bom!

MI Eoeo SI oo! C’est LA l’illusion d’être SI comme toi. Bom bom!