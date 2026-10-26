MINo tenim SIllibertat LAper escollir SIser enganyat. MIVas venir SItu de lluny, LAel cap se’m va SIomplir de fum. MINo tenim SIllibertat LAper escollir SIser enganyat. MIVas venir SItu de lluny, LAel cap se’m va SIomplir de fum.
MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom! MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom! MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom! MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom!
MIDe cabell SImolt vermell, LAvas venir, esSItaves amb ell. MISi vols que et SIdigui la veLAritat, no t’estiSImo, t’he enganyat. MIDe cabell SImolt vermell, LAvas venir, esSItaves amb ell. MISi vols que et SIdigui la veLAritat, no t’estiSImo, t’he enganyat.
MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom! MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom! MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom! MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom!
MIJe ne t’aime SIpas, je ne t’aime LApas. C’est la illusiSIon d’être comme toi. MIJe ne t’aime SIpas, je ne t’aiLAme pas. No t’estiSImo, t’he enganyat. MIJe ne t’aime SIpas, je ne t’aime LApas. C’est la illusiSIon d’être comme toi. MIJe ne t’aime SIpas, je ne LAt’aime pas. Liem-SInos i fot el camp.
MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom! MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom! MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom! MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom! MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom! MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom! MIEoeoSIoo! Je ne LAt’aime pas, je ne SIt’aime pas. Bom bom! MIEoeoSIoo! C’est LAl’illusion d’être SIcomme toi. Bom bom!