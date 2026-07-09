La cantant gal·lesa Bonnie Tyler, nom artístic de Gaynor Hopkins, va néixer a Skewen el 8 de juny de 1951 i ha mort el 9 de juliol de 2026, als 75 anys. Al maig li van fer una operació intestinal d’urgència a Portugal, va estar en coma induït i, tot i despertar-ne, continuava en estat greu a la unitat de cures intensives.

Amb la seva veu inconfusible, Bonnie Tyler es va convertir en una de les grans figures del pop-rock internacional. Us oferim dos vídeos en què interpreta Total Eclipse of the Heart (la balada composta i produïda per Jim Steinman): en el primer vídeo la cantant tenia 32 anys i, en el segon, 72.

(Turn around)

(Turn around)

Every now and then

I get a little bit lonely

And you're never coming round

(Turn around)

Every now and then

I get a little bit tired

Of listening to the sound of my tears

(Turn around)

Every now and then

I get a little bit nervous

That the best of all the years have gone by

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit terrified

And then I see the look in your eyes

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then

I fall apart

(Turn around)

Every now and then

I get a little bit restless

And I dream of something wild

(Turn around)

Every now and then

I get a little bit helpless

And I'm lying like a child in your arms

(Turn around)

Every now and then

I get a little bit angry

And I know I've got to get out and cry

(Turn around)

Every now and then

I get a little bit terrified

But then I see the look in your eyes

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then

I fall apart

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then

I fall apart

And I need you now tonight

And I need you more than ever

And if you only hold me tight

We'll be holding on forever

And we'll only be making it right

'Cause we'll never be wrong

Together we can take it to the end of the line

Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time

(All of the time)

I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark

We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks

I really need you tonight

Forever's gonna start tonight

(Forever's gonna start tonight)

Once upon a time

I was falling in love

But now I'm only falling apart

There's nothing I can do

A total eclipse of the heart

Once upon a time there was light in my life

But now there's only love in the dark

Nothing I can say

A total eclipse of the heart

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, bright eyes)

And I need you now tonight

And I need you more than ever

And if you only hold me tight

We'll be holding on forever

And we'll only be making it right

'Cause we'll never be wrong

Together we can take it to the end of the line

Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time

(All of the time)

I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark

We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks

I really need you tonight

Forever's gonna start tonight

(Forever's gonna start tonight)

Once upon a time

I was falling in love

But now I'm only falling apart

There's nothing I can do

A total eclipse of the heart

Once upon a time there was light in my life

But now there's only love in the dark

Nothing I can say

A total eclipse of the heart

A total eclipse of the heart

A total eclipse of the heart

(Turn Around, bright eyes)

(Turn Around, bright eyes)

(Turn around)