La cantant gal·lesa Bonnie Tyler, nom artístic de Gaynor Hopkins, va néixer a Skewen el 8 de juny de 1951 i ha mort el 9 de juliol de 2026 als 75 anys. Al maig li van fer una operació intestinal d’urgència a Portugal, va estar en coma induït i, tot i despertar-ne, continuava en estat greu a la unitat de cures intensives. Amb la seva veu inconfusible, Tyler es va convertir en una de les grans figures del pop-rock internacional. La recordem veient com interpretava Holding out for a hero, escrita per Jim Steinman i Dean Pitchford:

Where have all the good men gone

And where are all the gods?

Where's the street-wise Hercules

To fight the rising odds?

Isn't there a white knight upon a fiery steed?

Late at night I toss and I turn, I dream of what I need

I need a hero

I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night

He's gotta be strong

And he's gotta be fast

And he's gotta be fresh from the fight

I need a hero

I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light

He's gotta be sure

And he's gotta be soon

And he's gotta be larger than life

Larger than life

Somewhere after midnight

In my wildest fantasy

Somewhere just beyond my reach

There's someone reaching back for me

Racing on the thunder and rising with the heat

It's gonna take a superman to sweep me off my feet

I need a hero

I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night

He's gotta be strong

And he's gotta be fast

And he's gotta be fresh from the fight

I need a hero

I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light

He's gotta be sure

And he's gotta be soon

And he's gotta be larger than life

I need a hero

I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night

Up where the mountains meet the heavens above

Out where the lightning splits the sea

I could swear that there's someone somewhere watching me

Through the wind and the chill and the rain

And the storm and the flood

I can feel his approach

Like the fire in my blood

I need a hero

I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night

He's gotta be strong

And he's gotta be fast

And he's gotta be fresh from the fight

I need a hero

I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light

He's gotta be sure

And he's gotta be soon

And he's gotta be larger than life