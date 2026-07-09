Holding out for a hero

Where have all the good men gone / And where are all the gods?

Piano Piano
Autor
Bonnie Tyler
Bonnie Tyler

La cantant gal·lesa Bonnie Tyler, nom artístic de Gaynor Hopkins, va néixer a Skewen el 8 de juny de 1951 i ha mort el 9 de juliol de 2026 als 75 anys. Al maig li van fer una operació intestinal d’urgència a Portugal, va estar en coma induït i, tot i despertar-ne, continuava en estat greu a la unitat de cures intensives. Amb la seva veu inconfusible, Tyler es va convertir en una de les grans figures del pop-rock internacional. La recordem veient com interpretava Holding out for a hero, escrita per Jim Steinman i Dean Pitchford:

Where have all the good men gone
And where are all the gods?
Where's the street-wise Hercules
To fight the rising odds?

Bonnie Tyler
Piano
Bonnie Tyler, it's a heartache
Catorze

Isn't there a white knight upon a fiery steed?
Late at night I toss and I turn, I dream of what I need

I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night
He's gotta be strong
And he's gotta be fast
And he's gotta be fresh from the fight
I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light
He's gotta be sure
And he's gotta be soon
And he's gotta be larger than life
Larger than life

Somewhere after midnight
In my wildest fantasy
Somewhere just beyond my reach
There's someone reaching back for me

Racing on the thunder and rising with the heat
It's gonna take a superman to sweep me off my feet

I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night
He's gotta be strong
And he's gotta be fast
And he's gotta be fresh from the fight
I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light
He's gotta be sure
And he's gotta be soon
And he's gotta be larger than life

I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night

Up where the mountains meet the heavens above
Out where the lightning splits the sea
I could swear that there's someone somewhere watching me

Through the wind and the chill and the rain
And the storm and the flood
I can feel his approach
Like the fire in my blood

I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night
He's gotta be strong
And he's gotta be fast
And he's gotta be fresh from the fight
I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light
He's gotta be sure
And he's gotta be soon
And he's gotta be larger than life

Total eclipse of the heart
Piano
Total eclipse of the heart
Catorze

La música de Catorze. Amb cançons, peces sobre músics i tot allò que sona d’acord amb les lleis de la melodia, l’harmonia i el ritme.

Heart
Desa la publicació
Data de publicació: 09 de juliol de 2026
Última modificació: 09 de juliol de 2026
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