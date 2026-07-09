La cantant gal·lesa Bonnie Tyler, nom artístic de Gaynor Hopkins, va néixer a Skewen el 8 de juny de 1951 i ha mort el 9 de juliol de 2026 als 75 anys. Al maig li van fer una operació intestinal d’urgència a Portugal, va estar en coma induït i, tot i despertar-ne, continuava en estat greu a la unitat de cures intensives. Amb la seva veu inconfusible, Tyler es va convertir en una de les grans figures del pop-rock internacional. La recordem veient com interpretava Holding out for a hero, escrita per Jim Steinman i Dean Pitchford:
Where have all the good men gone
And where are all the gods?
Where's the street-wise Hercules
To fight the rising odds?
Isn't there a white knight upon a fiery steed?
Late at night I toss and I turn, I dream of what I need
I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night
He's gotta be strong
And he's gotta be fast
And he's gotta be fresh from the fight
I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light
He's gotta be sure
And he's gotta be soon
And he's gotta be larger than life
Larger than life
Somewhere after midnight
In my wildest fantasy
Somewhere just beyond my reach
There's someone reaching back for me
Racing on the thunder and rising with the heat
It's gonna take a superman to sweep me off my feet
I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night
He's gotta be strong
And he's gotta be fast
And he's gotta be fresh from the fight
I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light
He's gotta be sure
And he's gotta be soon
And he's gotta be larger than life
I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night
Up where the mountains meet the heavens above
Out where the lightning splits the sea
I could swear that there's someone somewhere watching me
Through the wind and the chill and the rain
And the storm and the flood
I can feel his approach
Like the fire in my blood
I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night
He's gotta be strong
And he's gotta be fast
And he's gotta be fresh from the fight
I need a hero
I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light
He's gotta be sure
And he's gotta be soon
And he's gotta be larger than life